TVS Ronin vs RE Bullet 350 vs Jawa 42 vs Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Bajaj Avenger 220: Price Comparison

TVS Motor Company announced its entry into the lifestyle motorcycle space with the Ronin. The production version of the Zeppelin R concept looks interesting taking cues from several segments and calls itself a modern-retro. The 225 cc offering aims to be a cross between a cruiser, a scrambler and then some. And we will answer all your queries and concerns with our review on July 10. With prices starting from Rs. 1.49 lakh, going up to Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), the TVS Ronin is taking on some established rivals in the modern-classic segment that essentially plays between 250-350 cc. How does it compete against the offerings in this space? Let's have a look.



The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the original classic motorcycle in the segment and the TVS Ronin is priced on par with the entry-level RE

TVS Ronin vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The modern-retro motorcycle segment is the home turf of Royal Enfield and the Bullet 350 is arguably the most recognisable motorcycle here. The bike remains iconic and packs the familiar 346 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 19.1 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Prices start from Rs. 1.48 lakh for the standard version, going up to Rs. 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Electric Start version. In comparison, the Ronin gets a 125 cc lower displacement engine, gets better equipment and is lighter too. Prices though are on par for both models with the triple-tone Ronin turning out to be more expensive.

The Jawa 42 comes with modern mechanicals and a retro body shell that looks nice and rides well too

TVS Ronin vs Jawa 42

However, the Ronin will face heat from an equally modern offering in the form of the Jawa 42. The motorcycle comes with a 293 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 27 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, both more than the Ronin. It also gets blacked-out and chrome styling themes, depending on the version you like. The Jawa 42 is available in both single-channel and dual-channel ABS variants priced between Rs. 1.72 lakh and Rs. 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is a likeable motorcycle and fits the bill as a do-it-all bike with an attractive price tag

TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Dominar 250

The Bajaj Dominar 250 comes quite close to what the TVS Ronin has to offer. The Dominar is a cross between a cruiser and sports bike, offering a tour-friendly ride with a powerful KTM-derived 249 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor. The engine develops nearly 27 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Although heavy, the Dominar 250 impresses with its highway mannerisms and gets premium equipment too with USD forks, monoshock suspension, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and more. The bike is priced at Rs. 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it only marginally more expensive than the top-spec Ronin.

The Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is Rs. 11,000 cheaper than the TVS Ronin but remains low on equipment too

TVS Ronin vs Bajaj Avenger 220

Coming to the original and possibly the most successful budget cruiser on sale - the Bajaj Avenger 220 remains a competent seller for nearly two decades later since its launch. The motorcycle has always remained popular for its easy-to-ride personality and accessible price tag. The Avenger 220 cc single-cylinder, DTS-i engine is tuned for 19 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 17.55 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The fuel-injected motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The cruiser does come across a less-equipped over Ronin with telescopic forks, analogue instrument cluster and single-channel ABS. It's considerably more affordable too priced at Rs. 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).