UK's Royal Enfield Importer Launches COVID-19 Fundraiser For India

MotoGB, the UK importer of Royal Enfield motorycles, has launched a fundraiser to help India's fight against COVID-19 with charity organisation, Ekam UK. The funds raised as a result of this effort will go towards medical equipment and food supplies to help those most in need of it. In recent weeks, India has been hit by a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with total cases crossing 1.83 crore, and over 2.04 lakh people dead so far. The sharp spike in new cases, with many of them with serious respiratory issues, has overwhelmed hospitals and India's healthcare system. India is now battling the world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, with each passing day throwing up grim figures.

MotoGB has shared the news of the appeal on its Facebook page, MotoGB has appealed to people in the UK to offer donations to help raise funds to supply oxygen tanks, PPE, medicine and food supplies to those affected by the pandemic in India. The Facebook post says:

"Here at MotoGB, we have had a close relationship with India and trading partners for many years. Our close friends, and business partners, informing us of the terrible situation and suffering currently being felt across India.

"India is currently facing the worse COVID-19 outbreak the world has seen. We are working together with Ekam to help raise funds to go towards medical equipment such as Oxygen tanks, PPE, Medicine, and food supplies for those whose livelihood has been affected by the pandemic.

"We have chosen Ekam to ensure the funds raised will be put to good use and used promptly to help ease the suffering in India.

"Every donation helps, big or small. If you can spare even just a few pounds, it will make a difference and help save lives during this terrible time India is currently facing due to Covid19

"To make a donation please follow this link to our JustGiving page..."

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/indiacovid19

MotoGB imports the complete range of Royal Enfield motorcycles from India to the UK

MotoGB is the UK importer of Royal Enfield motorcycles and offers the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Himalayan, Royal Enfield Classic 500, Royal Enfield Bullet 500, as well as the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on sale in India. Royal Enfield has its UK Tech Centre near Leicestershire, which looks at design and technical R&D, but the range of motorcycles are manufactured in India and exported to different markets around the world.

