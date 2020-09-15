New Cars and Bikes in India
UK's Saietta Reveals New High-Tech Electric Motor

The company's Axial Flux Traction (AFT) electric motor is set to be shipped to Asia and the rest of the world in some significant expansion plans.

Saietta is a UK-based firm specialising in high-performance electric motors

  • The Axial Flux Traction (AFT) motor is expected to be mass produced
  • Saietta intends to provide the motor to markets in Asia
  • The AFT motor offers more torque while generating less heat
The UK's leading electric motor manufacturer Saietta is developing a new electric motor which can be used in thousands of electric vehicles around the world. The company has outlined ambitious expansion plans which will likely see its workforce increase 10 times in the next three to five years as the company looks to roll out its electric motor technology to new markets in Asia and the rest of the world. Saietta won the first electric TT at the Isle of Man in 2009, and also created the high-performance NGS electric superbike.

Also Read: Damon Launches Two New Versions Of Hypersport Electric Superbike

ml3t5l34

The Axial Flux Traction (AFT) motor offers more torque while generating less heat

With the company's Axial Flux Traction (AFT) electric motor, the company intends to revolutionise the electric motorcycle landscape. Compared to conventional motors of electric motorcycles which use radial flux motors, the AFT motor provides a more compact design, offering lower overall weight. And there's more; the AFT can also produce more torque while generating less heat. The downside is that AFT motors are usually more complex and expensive to produce.

Also Read: Emula Electric Superbike Can Emulate Internal Combustion Engines

sgp69hhs

The Saietta NGS electric superbike will not go into production but offers performance comparable to 200 bhp with the AFT motor

The AFT motor, which used to be produced by Agni Motors, was used in the very first electric TT winning machine in 2009. Saietta was formed in 2015, when Agni Motors and Agility Global combined forces. In 2009, Team Agni won the first electric TT using a machine with two Agni ATF motors in a Suzuki GSX-R750 chassis. And in 2010 TT Zero, the Agni Motors machine finished in second place.

0 Comments

Agility was formed in 2008 by former F1 and aerospace engineer Lawrence Marazzi to specialise in environmentally-friendly motorcycle technology with an emphasis on performance. In 2013, the company produced the Saietta R electric roadster using the Agni AFT motor and in 2015, following the merger, the company was renamed Saietta and the prototype Saietta NGS electric superbike was unveiled, promising 200 bhp performance, with the next generation AFT motor and hub-centre steering and carbon fibre monocoque construction. Now, the company intends to use AFT motors to power the equivalent of 125 cc petrol engines, and looking at building 1,00,000 motors to be provided to brands in Asia.

