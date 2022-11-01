Saietta VNA Ramps Up Its eDrive ‘Make In India’ Strategy; To Set Up New Plant In Delhi

Saietta VNA, a joint venture between UK-based Saietta Group and India’s Padmini VNA, has announced its plan to ramp up its Make-In-India strategy. The company will be setting up a new manufacturing facility in Delhi to begin volume production of its eDrive or electric drivetrains. The eDrive portfolio includes a range of radial- and axial-flux electric motors for e-two-wheeler and e-three-wheeler applications. Groundworks for the 30,000 sqft factory started in Q1 2022 and the outer shell is complete. The company says that volume production is slated to begin in 2023.

To lead the next phase of the joint venture’s commercial and technical operations in India, Saietta VNA has appointed Pradumna Walimbe as the new Managing Director (MD). Since joining Saietta, Walimbe has developed an enviable expertise in the global lightweight mobility sector, which the company says has proved crucial to its strategic approach to new, fast-growth markets. Previously, Walimbe founded a social enterprise in Oxford, UK and has extensive entrepreneurial experience with a proven track record of delivering results and transforming businesses for sustainable growth.

Talking about the latest development, Walimbe said “India is one of the largest and most strategic auto and electrification markets in the world, and we have high ambitions for it. Our focus will be on strengthening the strategic partnership with Padmini VNA to secure market share and valuable contracts and help our customers and partners transition to electric mobility faster by enhancing access to our ground-breaking technology and engineering expertise.” He further added, “With the Saietta AFT and RFT eDrives, we intend to develop an affordable and scalable ecosystem that will accelerate the adoption of electric mobility.”

Saietta says that it is uniquely positioned to offer Indian vehicle manufacturers a range of turnkey light-duty eDrive solutions to help them meet the rapidly growing demand for clean and sustainable mobility in large cities.

Its new Radial Flux Technology (RFT) eMotor - RFT85-65 - has been developed for lightweight two- and three-wheel applications. Taking the Indian market applications in mind, the RFT85-65 was designed by Saietta’s Light Duty eDrive (LDE) team in conjunction with Saietta VNA. The compact air-cooled unit produces 4 kW of continuous power at 48V, is lightweight and efficient, and can be fully integrated with Saietta’s power electronics and transmission. Saietta’s AFT140, an Axial Flux Technology (AFT) eMotor, will also be produced alongside the radial-flex motor. The company says it’s ideal for premium motorbikes and lightweight three- and four-wheel applications between one and two and a half tonnes, such as last-mile delivery vehicles.

The company has also appointed Seshu Bhagavathula, who previously held senior executive positions at Ashok Leyland and Daimler Trucks, as a non-executive director to its board. He said, “The pioneering Radial Flux Technology (RFT) and Axial Flux Technology (AFT) eDrives are the right technology at the right time for the Indian automotive scene. With Saietta VNA, we are well placed to meet local market requirements in the country and work closely with major Indian OEMs as they look to electrify their product line-ups, meeting tough upcoming legislation and, most importantly, providing clean mobility to customers.”