Updated 2020 Kia Stinger Revealed In South Korea

The updated 2020 Kia Stinger comes with several cosmetic changes, along with new interior trim, and a host of new and updated features, including a 10.25-inch infotainment system.

The updated Kia Stinger is slated to be launched in Korea during the third quarter of 2020

Highlights

  • The 2020 Kia Stinger comes with a sportier exterior styling
  • The Stinger also gets Nappa Leather interior & a new infotainment display
  • The 2020 Stinger will go on sale in South Korea later this year

Kia Motors Corporation has released images of the 2020 Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan, revealing its updated design and styling. The refreshed model comes with several updates a new front bumper featuring a mesh pattern grille for the airdam and redesigned intakes on each side that look like fangs and nicely compliment the Tiger Nose grille. The 2020 Kia Stinger continues to come with the same LED headlamps has before, but the cluster pattern seems to have been updated, along the new LED daytime running lamps.

The 2020 Kia Stinger comes with a set of 19-inch aluminium alloy wheels new taillamps with a distinctive new light signature

The car also features a set of new aluminium alloy wheels, offered in 18-inch and 19-inch size options. The car also comes with a sportier rear section with new taillamps with a distinctive new light signature, extending the full width of the car and mimicking the shape of the subtle spoiler integrated into the trunk lid. The turn signals are made up using 10 individual LED units each. It also comes with a new centrally located 'Stinger' badge, along with a new larger diffuser and new wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers. The Stinger is now available with a new exterior blue colour in many international markets.

The updated Stinger also comes with a new centrally located 'Stinger' badge, along with a new larger diffuser and new wide-bore bright silver exhaust mufflers

While the basic design of the cabin remains unchanged, Kia has now enhanced it with premium quality materials and new trim choices. The new 'Dark Brown' monotone interior uses soft-touch Nappa leather for the dashboard and door panels, along with matching leather upholstery and central armrest all featuring contrast white stitching. Coupled with the brushed silver elements, and circular air-con vents, the design adds a very Mercedes-Benz-line vibe to the cabin.

The 2020 Kia Stinger gets Nappa leather interior with features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system

The car also features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system, accented by a new glossy black finish, along with 7.0-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a flat-bottom steering wheel with a new metallic finish. The cabin also features a new mood lighting system with 64 colours.

The new Kia Stinger is slated to be launched in Korea during the third quarter of 2020, while other markets where the car is currently on sale, will get the updated model will be launched later. Kia will reveal more details about the upgraded Stinger soon, including its new powertrain line-up and technologies. Currently, there's no update on whether the Stinger will come to India or not.

