Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 5.10 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has received another update bringing with it some notable changes under the skin. Priced from Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Eeco is now powered by Maruti’s 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet petrol engine and receives some cosmetic and feature updates. As before the Eeco is available in a wide range of variants with both private and commercial applications ranging from ferrying passengers to ambulances and load carriers.

The prices of the updated Eeco are as follows:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom, Delhi) Tour V 5-Seater Rs. 5.10 lakh Eeco 5-Seater Rs 5.13 lakh Eeco Cargo Rs 5.28 lakh Tour V 7-Seater Rs 5.39 lakh Eeco 7-Seater Rs 5.42 lakh Tour V 5-seater AC Rs 5.46 lakh Eeco 5-seater AC Rs 5.49 lakh Eeco Cargo CNG Rs 6.23 lakh Eeco Ambulance Shell Rs 6.40 lakh Tour V 5-Seater AC CNG Rs 6.41 lakh Eeco 5-Seater AC CNG Rs 6.44 lakh Eeco Cargo AC CNG Rs 6.65 lakh Eeco Ambulance Rs 8.13 lakh

Maruti has launched the updated Eeco with standard petrol and CNG variants from the start. The 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine has been detuned for use in the van with the unit developing 80 bhp and 104.4 Nm in petrol and 71 bhp and 95 Nm in CNG spec. In comparison the same unit in models such as the Wagon R and Dzire develops a meatier 89 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol and 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm in CNG spec.

A five-speed manual gearbox is standard with Maruti claiming that the van can now return up to 20.20 kmpl in petrol and 27.05 km/kg in CNG spec depending on the variant.

On the cosmetic front, Maruti has not made any changes to the Eeco’s utilitarian design with the updated van only seeing the addition of a new Brisk Blue paint shade. Inside, the dashboard gets some tweaks such as a high set hazard light switch atop the centre console, a new steering wheel, and revised rotary-style air-con controls. The instrument cluster too has been updated with a new digital unit similar to the one in the new Alto K10.

As before the Eeco is available in five and seven seat configurations with Maruti claiming improved storage capacity in the cargo van variants.