  • Home
  • News
  • Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 5.10 Lakh

Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 5.10 Lakh

The most notable change is to the engine with the older petrol unit making way for the new 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet unit.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
22-Nov-22 02:22 PM IST
Updated Maruti Suzuki Eeco Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 5.10 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • Updated Eeco powered by 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet engine
  • Gets cosmetic updates including a new paint shade, revised air-con controls and a new steering
  • Available in 13 variants including the Tour V, Cargo and Ambulance

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has received another update bringing with it some notable changes under the skin. Priced from Rs 5.10 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Eeco is now powered by Maruti’s 1.2-litre K-Series Dual Jet petrol engine and receives some cosmetic and feature updates. As before the Eeco is available in a wide range of variants with both private and commercial applications ranging from ferrying passengers to ambulances and load carriers.

The prices of the updated Eeco are as follows:

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom, Delhi)
Tour V 5-SeaterRs. 5.10 lakh
Eeco 5-SeaterRs 5.13 lakh
Eeco CargoRs 5.28 lakh
Tour V 7-SeaterRs 5.39 lakh
Eeco 7-SeaterRs 5.42 lakh
Tour V 5-seater ACRs 5.46 lakh
Eeco 5-seater ACRs 5.49 lakh
Eeco Cargo CNGRs 6.23 lakh
Eeco Ambulance ShellRs 6.40 lakh
Tour V 5-Seater AC CNGRs 6.41 lakh
Eeco 5-Seater AC CNGRs 6.44 lakh
Eeco Cargo AC CNGRs 6.65 lakh
Eeco AmbulanceRs 8.13 lakh

Maruti has launched the updated Eeco with standard petrol and CNG variants from the start. The 1.2-litre Dual Jet engine has been detuned for use in the van with the unit developing 80 bhp and 104.4 Nm in petrol and 71 bhp and 95 Nm in CNG spec. In comparison the same unit in models such as the Wagon R and Dzire develops a meatier 89 bhp and 113 Nm in petrol and 76 bhp and 98.5 Nm in CNG spec.

A five-speed manual gearbox is standard with Maruti claiming that the van can now return up to 20.20 kmpl in petrol and 27.05 km/kg in CNG spec depending on the variant.

On the cosmetic front, Maruti has not made any changes to the Eeco’s utilitarian design with the updated van only seeing the addition of a new Brisk Blue paint shade. Inside, the dashboard gets some tweaks such as a high set hazard light switch atop the centre console, a new steering wheel, and revised rotary-style air-con controls. The instrument cluster too has been updated with a new digital unit similar to the one in the new Alto K10.

As before the Eeco is available in five and seven seat configurations with Maruti claiming improved storage capacity in the cargo van variants.

Related Articles
Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Reach To 3,500 Dealerships Across 2,250 Cities
Maruti Suzuki Expands Its Reach To 3,500 Dealerships Across 2,250 Cities
3 days ago
Maruti Suzuki Swift SCNG – Sporty And Frugal
Maruti Suzuki Swift SCNG – Sporty And Frugal
18 days ago
Maruti Suzuki's Cumulative Production Breaches 2.5 Crore Units Mark
Maruti Suzuki's Cumulative Production Breaches 2.5 Crore Units Mark
19 days ago
Auto Sales October 2022: Maruti Suzuki’s Total Sales Grows 19 Per Cent
Auto Sales October 2022: Maruti Suzuki’s Total Sales Grows 19 Per Cent
20 days ago

Top trending

1BYD Atto 3 EV
BYD Atto 3 EV
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars