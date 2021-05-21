US President Joe Biden Drives The New Ford F-150 Lightning 

Ford's new pick up truck was driven by US President Joe Biden who was seemingly impressed

It is quite clear that the Ford F-150 Lightning is a big deal for the Detroit based company. Well, even US President Joe Biden has now tested who drive it before the unveiling of the car.

Biden also pitched a $174 billion electric vehicle plan at Ford in its Michigan facility. While at the facility, he took a short spin in the F-150 Lightning at the test track.

President Biden test drives F-150 Lightning: "This sucker's quick!" pic.twitter.com/BoVG04Ro9M — CSPAN (@cspan) May 18, 2021 > Biden even said the car is quick. He said, "This sucker is quick." Biden took the car as fast as 80 mph though he commented it can do 0-60 in 4.4 seconds. The president even said that he would buy the vehicle. The car he drove was heavily camouflaged as the test preceded the unveiling which happened yesterday where it was revealed that the car would have a peak range of 300 miles with it delivering more than 500 bhp in power and its front truck has 400 litres of space. The car will be delivered to customers next year at a price of almost $40,000 exclusive of subsidies for the base variant. Biden has been a proponent of electric vehicles. He rolled back a lot of the draconian policies of Donald Trump including a return to the Paris accords.

