US President Joe Biden Drives The New Ford F-150 Lightning 

US President Joe Biden was seen driving the new Ford EV and he was seemingly impressed with the electric pick-up truck.

Ford's new pick up truck was driven by US President Joe Biden who was seemingly impressed

Highlights

  • Biden drove the F-150 Lightning in Ford's Michigan facility
  • He felt the SUV was fast and said he was going to buy one
  • Biden has been a huge proponent of electric vehicles
Tech News

It is quite clear that the Ford F-150 Lightning is a big deal for the Detroit based company. Well, even US President Joe Biden has now tested who drive it before the unveiling of the car. 

Biden also pitched a $174 billion electric vehicle plan at Ford in its Michigan facility. While at the facility, he took a short spin in the F-150 Lightning at the test track. 

