Verstappen Wins Final Sprint Race Of The Year Ahead of Polesitter Norris In Brazil
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
05-Nov-23 12:04 PM IST
Highlights
- Lando Norris clinched the sprint pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
- The qualifying session’s major highlight was a strange crash between former teammates Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso. Ocon briefly lost control on a hot lap and smashed into the side of the Spaniard.
- Max Verstappen secured victory in the sprint race, overtaking pole-sitter Norris at the start and maintaining his lead.
Sprint Qualifying:
The Brazilian Grand Prix saw a dramatic qualifying for Formula 1's final sprint race 2023. Lando Norris clinched the sprint pole position after a peculiar incident and barrier repairs disrupted the session.
Norris managed to secure pole position for the sprint race, defeating the seemingly indomitable Max Verstappen. This followed an extended delay due to a peculiar crash involving former teammates Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso in the first sector. Despite his frustration in Friday's main qualifying session, Norris proved his car's worth by taking pole for the sprint. Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, claimed third place despite having to use an older set of soft tires, while Norris and Verstappen saved a new set.
Also Read: Verstappen Grabs Pole Amid Stormy Weather At Brazilian GP
The bizarre crash between Ocon and Alonso was a major highlight of the day. Their collision ended the first segment prematurely. Ocon, who experienced a loss of control, hit Alonso's car. The incident will be investigated after the session, but Ocon was cleared after a visit to the medical centre.
This incident and a late red flag confirmed eliminations for Ocon, Lance Stroll, Zhou Guanyu, and both Williams drivers. The crash also left Albon starting 19th, with Sargeant behind him.
Sprint Race:
Max Verstappen secured a decisive victory in Formula 1's final sprint race 2023 at the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris taking the second spot. Verstappen's win was set in motion at the race's start when he passed pole-sitter Norris into Turn 1. Norris had led the charge initially, but Verstappen executed a brilliant overtake down the inside of the Senna Esses. The Red Bull driver then distanced himself from the competition, particularly George Russell's Mercedes, who made a great start, snatching second from Norris with haste.
Also Read: Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
Russell showcased a strong performance in the sprint, initially jumping Sergio Perez to claim third place. He later made a fantastic move against Norris on the opening lap to take the second position. Norris, not content to settle for third, recaptured the second spot from Russell on lap five. Throughout the race, Verstappen managed his tires masterfully and extended his lead, finishing comfortably ahead of Norris.
Sergio Perez mounted a solid comeback, first passing Lewis Hamilton for fourth and later outmanoeuvring Russell for third place. However, Hamilton struggled and eventually fell back, allowing Charles Leclerc and Yuki Tsunoda to pass him. Tsunoda secured AlphaTauri's first-ever sprint race points in sixth place.
The battle for the final point was fierce, with Carlos Sainz defending against Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri. Fernando Alonso also showcased a strong performance, rebounding after a qualifying shunt with Esteban Ocon to finish 11th, narrowly missing the points.
