Login

Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance

A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Oct-23 03:12 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine
  • The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season
  • Ditches the hybrid assistance

Ferrari has introduced the 296 Challenge racecar, set to make its debut in the 2024 season of the Ferrari Challenge at the Mugello Circuit during the Finali Mondiali. This marks the ninth model in the Ferrari Challenge series, taking inspiration from the 296 GTB. The 296 Challenge represents a significant step in the Ferrari Challenge lineup by becoming the first car in the series to feature a V6 engine. Previous models exclusively-utilised V8 powerplants.

 

The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine

 

A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating the power output to an impressive 690 bhp. The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed F1 DCT gearbox.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar

 

In terms of aerodynamics, the 296 Challenge takes cues from the 296 GT3, emphasizing downforce through the S-Duct and a swan-neck rear wing layout. The braking system has been overhauled with the introduction of CCM-R Plus discs derived from track applications by Brembo. Additionally, it benefits from newly developed Pirelli tyres designed specifically for this model. The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds faster than its predecessor, the 488 Challenge Evo.

 

The car's front-end design maximises air intake for engine cooling

 

The 296 Challenge can generate 870 kg of downforce at a speed of 250 kmph when the spoiler is positioned at its maximum angle of attack. This marks an 18 per cent increase in downforce as compared to the 488 Challenge Evo. Most of the downforce over the rear axle is generated by the fixed spoiler, the angle of which can be adjusted to seven different positions. 

 

Also Read: Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design

 

The car's front-end design maximizes air intake for engine cooling, while hot air exits through a vent on the front bonnet. Inside, Ferrari combines the expertise from both single-make series and GT racing, retaining the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo steering wheel with refinements. However, the engine rev LED bar has been relocated to the digital instrument display, and the central tunnel layout optimises control access.

 

The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds quicker than its predecessor

 

The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season, participating in the Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge, with plans to debut in the UK and Japan series in the subsequent season. 

# Ferrari 296 Challenge# Ferrari Racecar# Ferrari Cars# Ferrari Challenge# 296 Challenge
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15021 second ago

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year

Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
Ola Electric Releases Statement After Incident Involving Electric Scooter Catching Fire
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-8709 second ago

The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

-7387 second ago

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers

MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
MotoGP Race Report: Sensational Jorge Martin Wins In Thailand After Three-Way War With Binder And Bagnaia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

38 minutes ago

Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.

Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione Makes Global Debut, Alongside Exclusive Aperta Variant
2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione Makes Global Debut, Alongside Exclusive Aperta Variant
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The new Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Competizione A are derived from the 812 Superfast and pack over 830 horses powered by the glorious 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Both models will be manufactured in limited numbers - 999 units of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the Competizione A

All-New Ferrari Roma Revealed
All-New Ferrari Roma Revealed
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

3 years ago

Ferrari has taken the wraps off the Ferrari Roma, its new front-mid engine coupe! The Ferrari Roma is an all-new model and it is powered by the company's successful turbo-charged V8 engine. The new Ferrari Roma carries a distinctive design, which is unlike Ferrari, yet drop dead gorgeous!

Ferrari 488 Pista's V8 Wins 2018 Engine Of The Year Award
Ferrari 488 Pista's V8 Wins 2018 Engine Of The Year Award
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

5 years ago

The Ferrari V8 is one of the most glorious engines ever made. From the naturally aspirated era to the current twin-turbocharged motors, the flat plane V8 has won numerous accolades and here is another one. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the Ferrari 488 Pista has won the international Engine Of The Year Award.

Ferrari Portofino Review: The Most Beautiful Car In The World?
Ferrari Portofino Review: The Most Beautiful Car In The World?
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

5 years ago

Named after a charming village on the Italian Riviera, Portofino conjures up visions of sun soaked beaches, little cafes, sprawling villas and topless beauties. No, not that kind, the car kind! And that is exactly what the new Ferrari Portofino is, a topless i.e. convertible beauty from the legendary Italian automaker.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved