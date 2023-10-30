Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar Unveiled With 690 BHP V6; Ditches Hybrid Assistance
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
30-Oct-23 03:12 PM IST
Highlights
- The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine
- The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season
- Ditches the hybrid assistance
Ferrari has introduced the 296 Challenge racecar, set to make its debut in the 2024 season of the Ferrari Challenge at the Mugello Circuit during the Finali Mondiali. This marks the ninth model in the Ferrari Challenge series, taking inspiration from the 296 GTB. The 296 Challenge represents a significant step in the Ferrari Challenge lineup by becoming the first car in the series to feature a V6 engine. Previous models exclusively-utilised V8 powerplants.
The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine
A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating the power output to an impressive 690 bhp. The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed F1 DCT gearbox.
Also Read: Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
In terms of aerodynamics, the 296 Challenge takes cues from the 296 GT3, emphasizing downforce through the S-Duct and a swan-neck rear wing layout. The braking system has been overhauled with the introduction of CCM-R Plus discs derived from track applications by Brembo. Additionally, it benefits from newly developed Pirelli tyres designed specifically for this model. The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds faster than its predecessor, the 488 Challenge Evo.
The car's front-end design maximises air intake for engine cooling
The 296 Challenge can generate 870 kg of downforce at a speed of 250 kmph when the spoiler is positioned at its maximum angle of attack. This marks an 18 per cent increase in downforce as compared to the 488 Challenge Evo. Most of the downforce over the rear axle is generated by the fixed spoiler, the angle of which can be adjusted to seven different positions.
Also Read: Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
The car's front-end design maximizes air intake for engine cooling, while hot air exits through a vent on the front bonnet. Inside, Ferrari combines the expertise from both single-make series and GT racing, retaining the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo steering wheel with refinements. However, the engine rev LED bar has been relocated to the digital instrument display, and the central tunnel layout optimises control access.
The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds quicker than its predecessor
The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season, participating in the Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge, with plans to debut in the UK and Japan series in the subsequent season.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15021 second ago
Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year
-8709 second ago
The brand stated that the fire was related to a short circuit caused by a few aftermarket parts installed by the customer
-7387 second ago
Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers
38 minutes ago
Martin completed the dream set in Thailand with pole, sprint win and grand prix victory as he cut Bagnaia’s championship lead to just 13 points.
16 hours ago
An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.
18 hours ago
Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai
20 hours ago
The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof
20 hours ago
A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri
21 hours ago
For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.
23 hours ago
Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics
9 days ago
Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
2 years ago
The new Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Competizione A are derived from the 812 Superfast and pack over 830 horses powered by the glorious 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Both models will be manufactured in limited numbers - 999 units of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the Competizione A
3 years ago
Ferrari has taken the wraps off the Ferrari Roma, its new front-mid engine coupe! The Ferrari Roma is an all-new model and it is powered by the company's successful turbo-charged V8 engine. The new Ferrari Roma carries a distinctive design, which is unlike Ferrari, yet drop dead gorgeous!
5 years ago
The Ferrari V8 is one of the most glorious engines ever made. From the naturally aspirated era to the current twin-turbocharged motors, the flat plane V8 has won numerous accolades and here is another one. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the Ferrari 488 Pista has won the international Engine Of The Year Award.
5 years ago
Named after a charming village on the Italian Riviera, Portofino conjures up visions of sun soaked beaches, little cafes, sprawling villas and topless beauties. No, not that kind, the car kind! And that is exactly what the new Ferrari Portofino is, a topless i.e. convertible beauty from the legendary Italian automaker.