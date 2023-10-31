Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
Ferrari, the renowned Italian luxury car manufacturer, has unveiled its Ferrari Approved Certification programme, aimed at offering maximum security and peace of mind to customers looking to purchase pre-owned Ferraris. This initiative, headquartered in Maranello, Italy, will be implemented by authorized Ferrari dealers worldwide, ensuring the delivery of top-quality products.
The Ferrari technicians at local dealerships, trained at the Maranello facility will conduct detailed technical inspections
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process. Moreover, this development opens up access to previously elusive Ferrari vehicles for the public, which now undergo rigorous checks and guarantees to ensure their quality and alignment with the parent company's standards.
To achieve performance levels equivalent to those of a brand-new Ferrari, technicians at local dealerships, trained at Ferrari's Maranello facility in Northern Italy, conduct detailed technical inspections on each pre-owned vehicle.
The initial step involves validating the origin and maintenance history of the vehicles to confirm they have not been involved in significant accidents and possess a well-documented service history. Ferrari says that the technical team will meticulously assess both the exterior and interior of each car to ensure every aspect is in impeccable condition, which enables the vehicle to be covered by insurance for up to 24 months.
The examination consists of 190 individual checks before a used Ferrari earns the "approved" designation. (photo credit - Select Cars Pvt. Ltd - Delhi)
A thorough examination, consisting of 190 individual checks, is performed by Ferrari's experts before a used Ferrari earns the "Approved" designation. This includes testing every aspect of the vehicle, encompassing mechanical operations, electrical systems, liquid levels, and suspension conditions. Critical components such as brakes, cooling systems, and steering systems are also subject to scrutiny.
Furthermore, supplementary checks are carried out on the air conditioning, dashboard, safety systems, lights, wheels, and tyres, including tread depth and pressure measurements, to provide a comprehensive evaluation of the vehicle's functionality.
Upon completion of these checks, experienced testers take the vehicles for a spin to ensure they are operating at peak performance levels. Anyone purchasing a certified pre-owned Ferrari from an authorised dealer will receive a comprehensive written analysis of all the tests performed, ensuring a transparent vehicle history accompanied by documented records and Ferrari's warranty benefits, which cover both parts and labour for major repairs.
An advantage of owning a Ferrari-approved vehicle is the unlimited mileage warranty, with certain exceptions for parts subject to regular maintenance, such as brake pads and discs, tyres, and other components that naturally face wear and tear with use.
