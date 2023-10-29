Login

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof
By Yashraj Singh

1 mins read

29-Oct-23 03:02 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Ferrari unveils the SP-8, a one-off masterpiece celebrating the award-winning twin-turbo V8 engine.
  • Aerodynamic refinements accompany the roofless transformation, delivering both style and comfort.
  • This special creation showcases a harmonious blend of Ferrari's past and present innovations, paying homage to classics like the F40.

Ferrari has taken the wraps off its latest creation, the SP-8, a one-off masterpiece that showcases both cutting-edge performance and striking design. Named the SP-8, this exclusive roadster is a nod to the remarkable twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine that has consistently earned the "Engine of the Year" accolade. This powerhouse, with a remarkable 710 bhp, was previously powering the 488 Pista. 

 

Also Read: Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar

 

The SP-8 draws its foundation from the impressive F8 Spider. However, it differs in a crucial aspect: it has no roof, transforming it into a captivating roadster. This shift required a comprehensive reimagining of the car's aerodynamics to ensure that comfort met the highest standards despite the missing roof. 

 

Also Read: Mansory Introduces The Ferrari 296 GTB Tempesta With Carbon Fiber Upgrades

 

The designers at Ferrari have done more than just remove the roof; they've "radically restyled" the rear section, giving it a pronounced and alluring presence. The design emphasises a seamless, full-volume profile complemented by a taut beltline. The car's front is adorned with a distinctive unpainted carbon fibre section extending to the redesigned rear, connected by a central functional area housing side air intakes and engine vents.

In the pursuit of perfection, every aspect of the SP-8 has been considered. The front end features slimmed-down headlights and an enlarged grille, ensuring optimal airflow to the front radiators while adding an extra dose of aggression. The striking contrast between the unpainted front and the matte grey rear highlights the car's distinct personality. Several nods to Ferrari's storied history and its contemporary innovations are showcased in the SP-8. The rear lights, for instance, are borrowed from the Roma Grand Tourer, while the unique five-spoke wheels pay homage to the iconic F40.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTB Review: Cooking Up A Storm

Being a one-of-one creation, the SP-8 follows in the footsteps of previous "Special Projects" Ferraris like the SP38 and SP275 RW. This particular masterpiece was commissioned by a Ferrari enthusiast from Taiwan, a place where the number eight is revered as a symbol of luck. It will soon take pride of place at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event at the Mugello circuit in Italy, followed by a residence at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello until March 2024. While the price remains a well-guarded secret, it is safe to assume that this work of art surpasses the $330,000 (Rs 2.5 crore without taxes and duties) starting price of the F8 Spider.

