Login

Five Things To Know About The Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar

A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

30-Oct-23 03:12 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine
  • The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season
  • Ditches the hybrid assistance

Ferrari recently introduced the 296 Challenge racecar, set to make its debut in the 2024 season of the Ferrari Challenge at the Mugello Circuit during the Finali Mondiali. This marks the ninth model in the Ferrari Challenge series, taking inspiration from the 296 GTB. 

The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine

 

Ferrari 296 Challenge; Design

The car's front-end design maximizes air intake for engine cooling, while hot air exits through a vent on the front bonnet. Inside, Ferrari combines the expertise from both single-make series and GT racing, retaining the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo steering wheel with refinements. However, the engine rev LED bar has been relocated to the digital instrument display, and the central tunnel layout optimizes control access.

 

Also Read: Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar

 

Ferrari 296 Challenge; Engine

The 296 Challenge represents a significant step in the Ferrari Challenge lineup by becoming the first car in the series to feature a V6 engine. Previous models exclusively utilized V8 powerplants. A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid powertrain, shedding weight and elevating the power output to an impressive 690 bhp. The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed F1 DCT gearbox.

 

The car's front-end design maximises air intake for engine cooling

 

Ferrari 296 Challenge; Cycle Parts

 The braking system has been overhauled with the introduction of CCM-R Plus discs derived from track applications by Brembo. Additionally, it benefits from newly developed Pirelli tires designed specifically for this model. The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds faster than its predecessor, the 488 Challenge Evo.

 

Also Read: Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design

 

Ferrari 296 Challenge; Aerodynamics

In terms of aerodynamics, the 296 Challenge takes cues from the 296 GT3, emphasizing downforce through the S-Duct and a swan-neck rear wing layout. The 296 Challenge can generate 870 kg of downforce at a speed of 250 kmph when the spoiler is positioned at its maximum angle of attack. This marks an 18 per cent increase in downforce as compared to the 488 Challenge Evo. Most of the downforce over the rear axle is generated by the fixed spoiler, the angle of which can be adjusted to seven different positions. 

The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds quicker than its predecessor

 

Ferrari 296 Challenge; Inaugural Appearance

The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season, participating in the Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge, with plans to debut in the UK and Japan series in the subsequent season. 

# Ferrari 296 Challenge# Ferrari Racecar# Ferrari Cars# Ferrari Challenge# 296 Challenge
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The actor shared photos of her taking taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on social media account. The model is the a 630i M Sport Signature,

Apple Wallet Now Offers Smart Key Function For Gogoro Scooters
Apple Wallet Now Offers Smart Key Function For Gogoro Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Apple Wallet SmartKey feature will initially only be available for scooters in the company's home market of Taiwan

Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models
Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

In the USA, the 2024 Zero DS is priced at an MSRP of $15,995 (Rs. 13.3 Lakhs), while the 2024 Zero DSR is available for $19,995 (Rs. 16.65 Lakh)

EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.

Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.

Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet

Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse
Rimac Nevera Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest Speed In Reverse
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

Driven by test driver Goran Drndak, the Nevera reached an astonishing top speed of 275.74 km/h (171.34 mph) in reverse

EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks

Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage
Actor Anil Kapoor Adds A Mercedes-Maybach S580 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.

New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
New Mini John Cooper Works Countryman Debuts With 296 Bhp Petrol Engine
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
Ferrari Introduces Approved Certification Programme for Its Pre-owned Supercars
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione Makes Global Debut, Alongside Exclusive Aperta Variant
2021 Ferrari 812 Competizione Makes Global Debut, Alongside Exclusive Aperta Variant
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The new Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Competizione A are derived from the 812 Superfast and pack over 830 horses powered by the glorious 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Both models will be manufactured in limited numbers - 999 units of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the Competizione A

All-New Ferrari Roma Revealed
All-New Ferrari Roma Revealed
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

3 years ago

Ferrari has taken the wraps off the Ferrari Roma, its new front-mid engine coupe! The Ferrari Roma is an all-new model and it is powered by the company's successful turbo-charged V8 engine. The new Ferrari Roma carries a distinctive design, which is unlike Ferrari, yet drop dead gorgeous!

Ferrari 488 Pista's V8 Wins 2018 Engine Of The Year Award
Ferrari 488 Pista's V8 Wins 2018 Engine Of The Year Award
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

5 years ago

The Ferrari V8 is one of the most glorious engines ever made. From the naturally aspirated era to the current twin-turbocharged motors, the flat plane V8 has won numerous accolades and here is another one. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the Ferrari 488 Pista has won the international Engine Of The Year Award.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Five Things To Know About The Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved