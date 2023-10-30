Five Things To Know About The Ferrari 296 Challenge Racecar
Ferrari recently introduced the 296 Challenge racecar, set to make its debut in the 2024 season of the Ferrari Challenge at the Mugello Circuit during the Finali Mondiali. This marks the ninth model in the Ferrari Challenge series, taking inspiration from the 296 GTB.
The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine
Ferrari 296 Challenge; Design
The car's front-end design maximizes air intake for engine cooling, while hot air exits through a vent on the front bonnet. Inside, Ferrari combines the expertise from both single-make series and GT racing, retaining the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo steering wheel with refinements. However, the engine rev LED bar has been relocated to the digital instrument display, and the central tunnel layout optimizes control access.
Also Read: Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
Ferrari 296 Challenge; Engine
The 296 Challenge represents a significant step in the Ferrari Challenge lineup by becoming the first car in the series to feature a V6 engine. Previous models exclusively utilized V8 powerplants. A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid powertrain, shedding weight and elevating the power output to an impressive 690 bhp. The 2024 Ferrari 296 Challenge is equipped with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed F1 DCT gearbox.
The car's front-end design maximises air intake for engine cooling
Ferrari 296 Challenge; Cycle Parts
The braking system has been overhauled with the introduction of CCM-R Plus discs derived from track applications by Brembo. Additionally, it benefits from newly developed Pirelli tires designed specifically for this model. The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds faster than its predecessor, the 488 Challenge Evo.
Also Read: Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari 296 Challenge; Aerodynamics
In terms of aerodynamics, the 296 Challenge takes cues from the 296 GT3, emphasizing downforce through the S-Duct and a swan-neck rear wing layout. The 296 Challenge can generate 870 kg of downforce at a speed of 250 kmph when the spoiler is positioned at its maximum angle of attack. This marks an 18 per cent increase in downforce as compared to the 488 Challenge Evo. Most of the downforce over the rear axle is generated by the fixed spoiler, the angle of which can be adjusted to seven different positions.
The enhanced performance and tweaks allow the 296 Challenge to lap the Mugello circuit two seconds quicker than its predecessor
Ferrari 296 Challenge; Inaugural Appearance
The 296 Challenge will make its inaugural appearance in the 2024 season, participating in the Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge, with plans to debut in the UK and Japan series in the subsequent season.
