Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets A New Lap Record At Fiorano Circuit
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
16-Nov-23 07:05 PM IST
Highlights
- The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale clinched the title for the fastest-ever lap by a road car.
- Executed by Raffaele de Simone, Ferrari's Head of Development Test Driving
- The SF90 XX Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds.
The Fiorano Circuit witnessed a record-breaking moment as the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale clinched the title for the fastest-ever lap by a road car, completing a lap of the circuit in 1:17.309. While Fiorano lap times might not enjoy the same widespread recognition as those at the Nürburgring, it holds a unique status as a track exclusively reserved for Ferrari models.
Also Read: 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
Behind the wheel was Raffaele de Simone, Ferrari's Head of Development Test Driving, steering the SF90 XX Stradale to outpace the car's predecessor. Assetto Fiorano-equipped SF90 Stradale was 1.4 seconds slower on the same track.
The SF90 XX Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds.
This limited-series XX Stardale inherits the PHEV layout from the SF90 Stradale, boasting a V8 twin-turbo engine integrated with three electric motors. Two independent motors grace the front axle, while one is positioned between the engine and gearbox at the rear, providing a combined power output of 1016 bhp – an increase of 29 bhp compared to the SF90 Stradale.
Also Read: Ferrari 296 GTB Review: Cooking Up A Storm
The engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with refined software for enhanced acceleration. With a top speed of 320 kmph, the SF90 XX Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and 0-200 kmph twice in 6.5 seconds. Not only does it deliver an extra punch, but it also sheds 10 kg in weight, attributed to features like carbon fibre wheels and lighter seats.
Also Read: Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale, Spider Revealed; First Road-Legal XX Series Cars Pack 1,016 BHP
The exclusivity of the XX Programme is apparent. With a production limit of 799 SF90 Stradale coupes and 599 SF90 Spider convertibles, all models are already allotted among the manufacturer's select clientele.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Ferrari Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
2 hours ago
Debuting with the Super Meteor 650, customers who book the motorcycle from today will get the 'Wingman' feature.
4 hours ago
The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas
4 hours ago
Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.
5 hours ago
New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.
5 hours ago
Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.
6 hours ago
The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.
7 hours ago
The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
8 hours ago
The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign
9 hours ago
The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.
9 hours ago
This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts
16 days ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
17 days ago
A pivotal change from the 296 GTB is the removal of the hybrid system, shedding weight and elevating power output to an impressive 690 bhp
2 years ago
The new Ferrari 812 Competizione and the Competizione A are derived from the 812 Superfast and pack over 830 horses powered by the glorious 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine. Both models will be manufactured in limited numbers - 999 units of the 812 Competizione and 599 units of the Competizione A
4 years ago
Ferrari has taken the wraps off the Ferrari Roma, its new front-mid engine coupe! The Ferrari Roma is an all-new model and it is powered by the company's successful turbo-charged V8 engine. The new Ferrari Roma carries a distinctive design, which is unlike Ferrari, yet drop dead gorgeous!
5 years ago
The Ferrari V8 is one of the most glorious engines ever made. From the naturally aspirated era to the current twin-turbocharged motors, the flat plane V8 has won numerous accolades and here is another one. The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the Ferrari 488 Pista has won the international Engine Of The Year Award.