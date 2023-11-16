Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets A New Lap Record At Fiorano Circuit

The Fiorano Circuit witnessed a record-breaking moment as the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale clinched the title for the fastest-ever lap by a road car, completing a lap of the circuit in 1:17.309. While Fiorano lap times might not enjoy the same widespread recognition as those at the Nürburgring, it holds a unique status as a track exclusively reserved for Ferrari models.

Behind the wheel was Raffaele de Simone, Ferrari's Head of Development Test Driving, steering the SF90 XX Stradale to outpace the car's predecessor. Assetto Fiorano-equipped SF90 Stradale was 1.4 seconds slower on the same track.

The SF90 XX Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds.

This limited-series XX Stardale inherits the PHEV layout from the SF90 Stradale, boasting a V8 twin-turbo engine integrated with three electric motors. Two independent motors grace the front axle, while one is positioned between the engine and gearbox at the rear, providing a combined power output of 1016 bhp – an increase of 29 bhp compared to the SF90 Stradale.

The engine is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox with refined software for enhanced acceleration. With a top speed of 320 kmph, the SF90 XX Stradale accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and 0-200 kmph twice in 6.5 seconds. Not only does it deliver an extra punch, but it also sheds 10 kg in weight, attributed to features like carbon fibre wheels and lighter seats.

The exclusivity of the XX Programme is apparent. With a production limit of 799 SF90 Stradale coupes and 599 SF90 Spider convertibles, all models are already allotted among the manufacturer's select clientele.