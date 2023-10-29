Login

Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar

An unchained 858bhp all-wheel drive hybrid LeMans winning Ferrari hypercar that any rich civilian can buy, yes you read that right.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Oct-23 07:10 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Based on the 2023 LeMans winning 499P, Ferrari has unveiled a no-holds bar track only version of their WEC hypercar available for the general public to buy.
  • The 499P Modificata gets a more powerful electric motor which powers all four wheels in conjunction with 296 GT3-derived twin turbo V6 to produce 858 BHP.
  • It’s likely to cost around $5 million dollars and only those select few chosen by Ferrari will have the option of owning one of these legendary pieces of racing legacy.

Ferrari, the iconic Italian supercar maker, has taken the automotive world by surprise with the unveiling of its latest creation - the Ferrari 499P Modificata. This extraordinary hypercar, born from this year’s Le Mans-winning 499P, is designed not for professional racing drivers but for a select group of passionate and incredibly wealthy enthusiasts.

 

Also Read: Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design

 

For context, Ferrari enthusiasts are likely to be aware of the brand's XX and F1 Clienti programs. These exclusive initiatives have allowed well-heeled individuals to acquire exceptional sports cars like the FXXK or even vintage Scuderia F1 machines, which were then whisked around the globe to different racetracks for the owners' enjoyment. The 499P Modificata ushers in a new branch of this endeavour, aptly named the Sport Prototipi Clienti program. This novel concept broadens the horizon, making these sensational track machines accessible to regular individuals. Yes, you read that correctly - regular folks will have the opportunity to own and experience the unparalleled thrill of the 499P Modificata.

What sets the stage for this hypercar's uniqueness is that, as non-competitive track toys for the affluent, the 499P Modificata is unburdened by the intricate regulations that govern competitive racing, such as the Balance of Performance regulations. This newfound freedom has enabled Ferrari to elevate its performance to even greater heights, just in time for it to be enjoyed by the general public.

 

Also Read: Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar

 

It's not the 296 GT3-derived 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that has undergone modification in this venture. Instead, it's the electric motor on the front axle that has seen improvements. The World Endurance Championship's regulations dictate that electric assistance can only engage at speeds exceeding 190 kilometres per hour. In contrast, the 499P Modificata boasts a four-wheel-drive system right from a standstill. Consequently, the combined power output is now a staggering 858 bhp, though this power is unleashed only when the driver activates the new 'Push to Pass' button, found on the steering wheel, which offers a seven-second burst of full power. Without this feature, the track weapon still delivers a substantial 697 bhp.

All other internal components are predominantly retained from the Le Mans-winning 499P. This includes the full carbon monocoque chassis, a seven-speed sequential gearbox, push-rod suspension (albeit with modifications to render it more driver-friendly), a genuine brake-by-wire system, and an 800-volt battery pack derived from Formula 1 technology. The car's exterior design and aerodynamics remain virtually identical to the standard 499P. Inside, the only notable changes are the inclusion of a digital rear-view mirror and a slightly broader seat.

 

Also Read: Mansory Introduces The Ferrari 296 GTB Tempesta With Carbon Fiber Upgrades

 

One marked departure from the race car is the specially designed rubber. Unlike the Michelins used at Le Mans, Pirelli slick tires have been developed for the 499P Modificata. These tires offer quicker warm-up times and more predictable handling, emphasising a user-friendly experience on the track (as they will be driven by ordinary civilians not superhuman racing drivers)

 

While Ferrari has yet to disclose the exact number of Modificatas it intends to produce, it's clear that this is a strictly limited-series car. It's exclusively reserved for the brand's most esteemed and valued customers.

One might even argue that it’s in a league of its own when it comes to modern track-only hypercars as its supposed competitors, namely the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, Bugatti Bolide and GMA T.50 Lauda, have never actually competed in a real race.

 

The privilege of owning a 499P Modificata comes with a significant price tag. Each hypercar is expected to cost €5.1 million before taxes, which roughly translates to £4.4 million. While this figure may appear daunting, it includes not only the cost of the car but also two years of access to the Sport Prototipi Clienti program, comprehensive maintenance, and the presence of your dedicated engineering team at each circuit. Viewed in this light and considering the 499P Modificata's status as the reigning Le Mans champion. And it’s not just any Le Mans champion, it’s Ferrari’s hammer of endurance racing supremacy, one that hadn’t swung for more than 50 years. So keeping all that in mind the price suddenly seems, dare we say it, almost reasonable.

# Ferrari 499P Modificata# Ferrari Driver Academy# Ferrari FXX K# Ferrari 499P Modificata hypercar# Special Edition# Hypercar# Cars# Supercar
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Ferrari Models

Ferrari Portofino
Ferrari Portofino

₹ 3.5 Crore

Ferrari F8 Tributo
Ferrari F8 Tributo

₹ 4.02 Crore

Ferrari California
Ferrari California

₹ 3.8 Crore

Ferrari Roma
Ferrari Roma

₹ 3.61 Crore

Ferrari GTC4Lusso
Ferrari GTC4Lusso

₹ 4.2 - 5.2 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

Expected Price :

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

Expected Price :

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

Expected Price :

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
Goodbye, Padmini: Last Of Mumbai's Iconic Kaali-Peeli Premier Cabs Goes Off The Road
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Making way for newer models and app-based ride services, the iconic 'Kaali Peeli' taxis will now gracefully exit the bustling streets of Mumbai

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
Mexico City GP 2023: Ferrari Takes Shock Front Row Lock Out In Mexico With Leclerc On Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

A result that surprised both Ferrari drivers as Leclerc took his second pole position in a row and the 22nd of his career while Ricciardo impresses with P4 in the Alphatauri

Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
Jawa Yezdi Special Diwali Offers; To Offer Extended Warranty And More
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

For a limited time period, Jawa and Yezdi is offering extended warranty for four years or 50,000 kms for motorcycles delivered until Diwali.

Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
Triumph reveals 2024 Bonneville Stealth Editions
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

Triumph unveils the 2024 Stealth Edition motorcycles, showcasing exquisite bespoke paintwork on eight modern classics

Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Mitsubishi Unveils D:X Concept EV Crossover MPV At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The D:X Concept is an electrified crossover MPV equipped with six captain seats with 2+2+2 configuration

The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
The Martinator Wins Fourth Sprint Race In A Row And Chips Away At Gap To Bagnaia In Thailand
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.

Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
Weekend Trip To Ranthambore With The MG ZS EV
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

1 day ago

We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.

Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show

Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top 7 Sport-Naked Bikes Under Rs. 5 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.

Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
Ferrari Unveils Unique SP-8 Roadster: A Celebration Of Power And Design
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The SP-8, based on the F8 Spider, boasts striking design elements and the absence of a roof

Citroen India Offers Discounts On Accessories And Car Care Products For Festive Season
Citroen India Offers Discounts On Accessories And Car Care Products For Festive Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Customers can get a 15 per cent discount on car care products, a 10 per cent discount on select accessories, and another 10 per cent off on labour charges

Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
Tata Harrier Facelift Automatic Prices Revealed: Range Tops Out At Rs 26.44 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
First Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide

Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
Meet Ferrari’s New 690 Bhp Track Weapon: The 296 Challenge Racecar
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

9 days ago

Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Ferrari 499P Modificata: The New €5.1 Million LeMans Winning Unrestricted Hypercar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved