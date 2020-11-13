New Cars and Bikes in India
Vettel Wants Un-Lapping Software For A Safer F1

Vettel feels that there should be software in the hands of race control which can put the lapped drivers back on the same lap as the leaders

Vettel is considered to be one of the most thoughtful minds in F1 expand View Photos
Vettel is considered to be one of the most thoughtful minds in F1

In the wake of the race at Imola when Marshalls were seen on the track while many cars including Vettel's were un-lapping themselves at high-speed during a yellow flag in a bid to catch up to the leading pack, the German has divulged a solution to the problem. 

Vettel feels that there should be software in the hands of race control which can put the lapped drivers back on the same lap as the leaders, eliminating the need to physically un-lap themselves. 

Sebastian Vettel is the last winner at the Turkish GP

"I think the reason why we are physically un-lapping ourselves is that we can't work out software which actually just resets us. So we have to do the extra lap, which sounds quite embarrassing, but I believe it's the truth. So I guess going forward we would just probably put some effort into software that the lapped cars are not forced to physically un-lap themselves but you can just reset the lap on the screen and put them in the place that they are. I think that would be the solution," Vettel explained the problem insightfully on the sidelines of the Turkish GP. 

Vettel who was last race winner in F1 at the track in Turkey also sympathised with the race marshals. "Plus, as you've witnessed in Imola, people working on the track trying to do a favour for us, recovering the car that was stranded there, cleaning the track. They work on the contrary to these two things," he added. 

Sebastian Vettel was one the first drivers to abandon the race in Australia on the basis of safety concerns 
This became a bit of a controversy as there was footage from Lance Stroll's Racing Point showing him whizzing past race Marshalls at high speed while they were cleaning up debris on the track from a crash. 

