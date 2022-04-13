Vimal Sumbly Joins TVS Motor Company To Lead Premium Two-Wheeler Business

Former Asia Pacific region head for Royal Enfield, Vimal Sumbly, has joined TVS Motor Company to lead the manufacturer's premium two-wheeler business. One of the older names in the Indian two-wheeler sector, Sumbly has worked with Bajaj Auto, KTM, Triumph and more recently Royal Enfield throughout his career spanning over a decade and a half. He quit Royal Enfield in February this year.

Also Read: Head of APAC Region, Vimal Sumbly Quits Royal Enfield: Report

While an official announcement is yet to be made, Sumbly is expected to work towards growing the brand's premium two-wheeler business. At present, the company retails the TVS Apache RR 310 in this space and Sumbly's hiring hints toward more motorcycles and activities planned in this space. Meanwhile, the Apache brand could also benefit from Sumbly's expertise, while helping realise the full potential of the TVS-BMW co-developed bikes.

Vimal Sumbly formerly head Triumph Motorcycles' India operations

In his previous stint, Vimal Sumbly was instrumental in expanding Royal Enfield's presence in the Asia Pacific region. Notably, the company opened its local assembly plant in Thailand, helping the brand further expand its global strategy. The company also established new dealerships in South Korea, the Philippines, New Zealand, and Australia. The company also saw its APAC business grow to about 10,000 units with a revenue of over Rs. 250 crore in 2021.

Sumbly's exit from Royal Enfield followed several high-profile exits from the company including that of chief executive Vinod Dasari, head of commercial organisation Lalit Malik and global head of marketing Shubhranshu Singh. The other exits included Pankaj Sharma from the domestic sales team and Rodney Copes, in charge of North American operations.