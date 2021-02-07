Visteon and ECARX to Develop Intelligent Cockpits

First application of new infotainment ecosystem is for ECARX Asia Pacific region

Visteon, ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced an initiative to develop intelligent cockpit solutions across conventional and electric vehicle applications. Visteon and ECARX, using Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, are working together to develop these intelligent technologies and sharing research to commercialize an integrated cockpit project for a variety of vehicle platforms starting in 2021.

Also Read: Qualcomm Unveils 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit & Ride Platforms For 2021​

Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon said, "Our cooperation with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies on intelligent cockpits will offer a compelling new digital experience to users. Visteon is pleased with the work we've done with ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies. Our teams have undergone rapid development, design and integration together, and are committed to delivering technology and creativity for a high-quality cockpit experience across multiple segments."

As a leading developer of connected car ecosystems, ECARX has made significant achievements in revolutionizing the cockpit experience and is making major investments to establish global platforms.

With the companies' expertise and processing power, Visteon and Qualcomm Technologies develop intelligent, platform-based solutions that bring scenario-based, personalized automotive cockpit experiences to drivers. Visteon will incorporate the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms into its next-generation SmartCore cockpit domain control platform, creating an infotainment ecosystem that safely delivers integrity-level information to drivers and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Based on the 3rd Generation Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms, Visteon's SmartCore further improves the development capability of intelligent cockpits for ECARX's transition to an intelligent cockpit solution. As the first Tier 1 supplier to offer a cockpit domain controller on a production vehicle, Visteon will deliver robust and reliable hardware systems for ECARX global applications. Visteon has worked with Qualcomm Technologies since 2018, focusing on developing next-generation solutions for ECARX.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.