Volkswagen ID. Buzz GTX, Long-Wheelbase Version Teased

In one of the images shown, a “GTX” badge on the steering wheel announces the arrival of a variant of the same kind as the ID.4 and ID.5 GTX with sporting talent.
16-Oct-22 12:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • VW plans to soon add a variant that is longer, more powerful, and more generous in battery size.
  • We also see an “AWD” badge referring to its all-wheel drive.
  • If the new battery gets seven modules twice, one can probably hope for 90 kWh.

Not only will the long version of Volkswagen's 100 per cent electric van offer seven seats and large batteries, but it will also benefit from a GTX variant. For the past few days, Volkswagen has been marketing a 100 per cent electric van within its range. After ID.3, ID.4 and other ID.5s, the ID. Buzz indeed plays the role of the spiritual descendant of the legendary Combi in an unprecedented zero-emission version. This ID. Buzz measures 4,710 mm in length, offers five seats, has 204 bhp and is equipped with 77 kWh batteries. 

Also Read: All-Electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz Range Unveiled; Global Launch Later In 2022

But the manufacturer plans to soon add a variant that is longer, more powerful, and more generous in battery size. In one of the images shown, we see the extended profile of this future XXL version of the van. We also see an “AWD” badge referring to its all-wheel drive, knowing that the current short model is content with rear-wheel drive. Volkswagen also mentioned batteries with a maximum capacity increased to 111 kWh, a huge figure. In the third image, we finally see a “GTX” badge on the steering wheel announcing the arrival of a variant of the same kind as the ID.4 and ID.5 GTX with sporting talent. 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Skoda Kushaq Score Big In Latest Global NCAP Crash Tests

At the world premiere, VW announced both a seven-seater and a six-seater, “In the medium term, a six- and seven-seater configuration and an extended wheelbase will also follow.” The version with the longer wheelbase is also interesting in that it can accommodate a larger battery. The current 77 kWh battery consists of six modules arranged in pairs. If the new battery gets seven modules twice, one can probably hope for 90 kWh. 

