Login

Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India

The new app offers a range of services targeting both prospective and existing customers.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • My Volkswagen app targeted at new and exisiting customers
  • Offers platform for prospective customers to research and book their new car
  • Offers telematics services in combination with a plug-and-play dongle

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the new "My Volkswagen" app targeted at improving the purchase and aftersales experience of prospective and existing customers. VW says that the mobile application offers a 360-degree experience from allowing prospective customers to explore its car line-up, book test drives and book vehicles to offering aftersales services such as service bookings, vehicle status reports and accessory purchases.
 

The app also provides features such as monitoring fuel usage and expenses, calculating service costs, and evaluating pre-owned cars. Prospective buyers can also use the app to calculate indicative financial aspects, including EMIs, for transparent financial planning.
 

VW says it has also integrated safety features into the app allowing VW owners to track their vehicles, set up geo-fencing or time-fencing, and monitor the vehicle’s health and statistics. The vehicle monitoring features are only useable with vehicles equipped with VW’s telematics solutions plug-and-play dongle.
 

Users can also locate their nearest dealership and service workshop through the app and call for roadside assistance. The app also offers easy access to the vehicle’s manual including letting users search using typed words, voice, or image scanning.
 

Commenting on the launch Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new “My Volkswagen” app, a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer centricity. This app has been designed as a one-stop solution that empowers our customers, offering control and convenience throughout their mobility journey with Volkswagen. With the “My Volkswagen” app, we have redefined the customer experience, extending beyond the boundaries of connectivity to provide a comprehensive suite of features, allowing both existing and prospecting customers to explore a host of services, functions & features on a single platform.”
 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen# VW India# My Volkswagen App# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2022 Honda City
  • 5,855 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 30,123/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Hexa, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
2018 Tata Hexa
  • 55,648 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10.75 Lakh
₹ 24,076/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
Production-Spec Renault 5 EV Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Provides First Look At Interior
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16581 second ago

The leaked images provide an early glimpse of the car ahead of its official unveiling at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show on February 26.

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section
Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail Debuts With Removable Long-Tail Rear Section
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1931 second ago

The Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail is limited to just 19 units and features a unique removable long-tail rear section letting owners pick between two rear-end designs on the same car.

2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid Unveiled At Indonesia Motor Show
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 2024 Suzuki Ertiga Cruise Hybrid brings a new mild-hybrid petrol engine along with sporty aesthetic updates to the MPV.

Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

After a year with JioCinema, the premier motorcycle racing series will return to its former home.

Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain
Sainz Leads Ferrari to the Top on Day Two of F1 Testing in Bahrain
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Despite setbacks, including a disrupted morning session due to dislodged drain covers and technical issues, teams made the adjustments necessary to prepare for the season opener in a week.

Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
Mid-Mounted Motor vs Hub Motor: Key Differences India’s Electric Scooter Buyers Should Know
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Plenty of electric scooters on sale in India today pack a hub motor, while only a handful are equipped with a mid-mounted motor.

BPCL Unveils India's First Mobile Adblue Dispenser
BPCL Unveils India's First Mobile Adblue Dispenser
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The mobile Adblue dispenser will reduce the need for fuel stations and commercial vehicle hubs to invest in additional infrastructure to set up Adblue filling stations.

Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
Bajaj Allianz Will Be The Title Sponsor For The Prestigious car&bike Awards 2024
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

car&bike has joined hands with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, who is the title sponsor of the car&bike Awards 2024.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.

Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

As the second edition of Women's Premier League kicks off, here is an inspirational story of a gang of girls with the backing of an honest coach who together aim to one day be a part of playing for the country.

Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
Mahindra Signs Supply Agreement To Source Volkswagen’s Unified Cell, MEB Components For INGLO EVs
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

8 days ago

Over the course of the supply agreement, Mahindra will source over 50 GWh worth of cells from Volkswagen for its born-electric SUV range.

VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
VW Turns Virtus Sedan Into A One-Off Convertible For Brazil’s President
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The Virtus Cabrio features a chopped-off roof and structural modifications built for the occasion of President Lula’s visit to the VW plant

2024 Volkswagen Golf Debuts With Subtle Styling Updates, More Power
2024 Volkswagen Golf Debuts With Subtle Styling Updates, More Power
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 2024 Golf receives styling tweaks, new tech within the cabin and greater range for the plug-in-hybrid variants.

Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Group Deliveries Grew 12 Per Cent In 2023 With Strong Uptake of Electric Vehicles
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Cumulatively Sells Over 1.45 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved