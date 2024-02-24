Volkswagen Launches 'My Volkswagen' App in India
February 24, 2024
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the new "My Volkswagen" app targeted at improving the purchase and aftersales experience of prospective and existing customers. VW says that the mobile application offers a 360-degree experience from allowing prospective customers to explore its car line-up, book test drives and book vehicles to offering aftersales services such as service bookings, vehicle status reports and accessory purchases.
The app also provides features such as monitoring fuel usage and expenses, calculating service costs, and evaluating pre-owned cars. Prospective buyers can also use the app to calculate indicative financial aspects, including EMIs, for transparent financial planning.
VW says it has also integrated safety features into the app allowing VW owners to track their vehicles, set up geo-fencing or time-fencing, and monitor the vehicle’s health and statistics. The vehicle monitoring features are only useable with vehicles equipped with VW’s telematics solutions plug-and-play dongle.
Users can also locate their nearest dealership and service workshop through the app and call for roadside assistance. The app also offers easy access to the vehicle’s manual including letting users search using typed words, voice, or image scanning.
Commenting on the launch Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new “My Volkswagen” app, a testament to our unwavering commitment to customer centricity. This app has been designed as a one-stop solution that empowers our customers, offering control and convenience throughout their mobility journey with Volkswagen. With the “My Volkswagen” app, we have redefined the customer experience, extending beyond the boundaries of connectivity to provide a comprehensive suite of features, allowing both existing and prospecting customers to explore a host of services, functions & features on a single platform.”
