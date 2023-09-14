Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India

Volvo Car India has announced the commencement of deliveries of the new C40 Recharge. Launched earlier this month, the C40 Recharge is essentially the SUV-coupe sibling of the XC40 and is priced at Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period. The price includes a 3-year comprehensive warranty, roadside assistance, 8-year battery warranty, and an 11 kW wall box charger.

Unlike the brand’s regular range of models, Volvo is only retailing the C40 Recharge via digital channels with the vehicle ordered directly from the manufacturer. Customers can currently book the SUV on Volvo India’s website against a deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

“Deliveries of the first born-electric C40 Recharge is an important milestone in our journey towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030.The C40 Recharge is the second car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model,” said Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The C40 Recharge shares many design similarities with the XC40 Recharge, particularly up front with the notable changes noticeable from behind the B-pillar. The C40 gets a sharply tapered coupe-like roofline with a more steeply raked D pillar and a revised design of the vertical tail-lamps seen on the XC40. The cabin design too is identical with a portrait-style central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and an overall minimalist design theme.

In terms of features the C40 Recharge packs in tech such as Pixel LED headlamps, advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment system with Google built-in, Harman Kardon sound system ,360 degree camera and more.

The SUV-coupe features a dual-motor all-wheel drive EV powertrain developing 402 bhp and 660 Nm capable of propelling the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 180 kmph. The powertrain is paired with a 78 kWh battery giving the SUV a WLTP claimed range of 530 km on a single charge.

The SUV-coupe is currently being assembled at Volvo’s plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka.