Login

Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India

First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Sep-23 03:49 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • C40 Recharge deliveries commence within 10 days of launch
  • Available in a single fully-loaded variant
  • Priced at Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volvo Car India has announced the commencement of deliveries of the new C40 Recharge. Launched earlier this month, the C40 Recharge is essentially the SUV-coupe sibling of the XC40 and is priced at Rs 61.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited period. The price includes a 3-year comprehensive warranty, roadside assistance, 8-year battery warranty, and an 11 kW wall box charger.

 

Also read: Volvo C40 Recharge Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 61.25 Lakh
 

 Unlike the brand’s regular range of models, Volvo is only retailing the C40 Recharge via digital channels with the vehicle ordered directly from the manufacturer. Customers can currently book the SUV on Volvo India’s website against a deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

“Deliveries of the first born-electric C40 Recharge is an important milestone in our journey towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030.The C40 Recharge is the second car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model,” said Jyoti Malhotra - Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

 

Also Read: Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Is It The Best EV From Volvo?

 

The C40 Recharge shares many design similarities with the XC40 Recharge, particularly up front with the notable changes noticeable from behind the B-pillar. The C40 gets a sharply tapered coupe-like roofline with a more steeply raked D pillar and a revised design of the vertical tail-lamps seen on the XC40. The cabin design too is identical with a portrait-style central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and an overall minimalist design theme.

In terms of features the C40 Recharge packs in tech such as Pixel LED headlamps, advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment system with Google built-in, Harman Kardon sound system ,360 degree camera and more.

The SUV-coupe features a dual-motor all-wheel drive EV powertrain developing 402 bhp and 660 Nm capable of propelling the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 180 kmph. The powertrain is paired with a 78 kWh battery giving the SUV a WLTP claimed range of 530 km on a single charge.

 

The SUV-coupe is currently being assembled at Volvo’s plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

# Volvo India# Volvo# Volvo Cars# Volvo Cars India# Volvo C40 Recharge# Volvo C40 Electric SUV# Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV# Volvo C40 Recharge electric# Volvo C40 Recharge# Volvo C40# Electric SUV# Electric Car# SUV

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Volvo Models

Volvo XC90
Volvo XC90

₹ 96.5 Lakh

Volvo XC60
Volvo XC60

₹ 66.5 Lakh

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40

₹ 43.2 Lakh

Volvo S90
Volvo S90

₹ 66.9 Lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge

₹ 56.9 Lakh

Volvo S60
Volvo S60

₹ 45.9 Lakh

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 61.25 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

You might be interested in

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Car Manufacturers Are Bane When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study
Car Manufacturers Are Bane When It Comes To Personal Data And Privacy, Says Study
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18680 second ago

The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla

Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
Audi Unveils RS e-Tron GT Ice Race Edition: Limited to 99 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-17166 second ago

This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market

2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
2024 KTM 390 Duke vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13741 second ago

The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.

Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9533 second ago

Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features

F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
F1: McLaren Unveils “Stealth Mode” Livery For Singapore GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-8930 second ago

The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.

Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-7728 second ago

First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
Aprilia RS 457 India Unveil Date Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5920 second ago

The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.

Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
Hyundai Delivers Venue Fleet To Maharashtra Government
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-4027 second ago

Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra

India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
India Bike Week Returns to Goa for 2023: Dates Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

28 minutes ago

Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.

Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 14.74 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The Nexon EV also gets a sharper design, new features and updates to the electric powertrain.

2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
2023 Tata Nexon Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

57 minutes ago

Facelifted Nexon gets styling details reminiscent of the Curvv concept, an overhauled cabin, and new features.

New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Both SUVs now come with a heavily revamped design, mechanical upgrades and a load of new features

New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
New Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev: Price Expectation
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The Tata Nexon and Nexon.ev are all set to be launched tomorrow and here’s how we expect it to be priced

Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know
Range Rover Velar Facelift India Launch Today: All You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

JLR is set to launch the updated Range Rover Velar in India today. Here’s everything we know about the SUV.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Volvo C40 Recharge Deliveries Commence In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn