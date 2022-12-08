Volvo Cars India To Expand Benguluru-Based Digital Technology Hub

Volvo Cars India is set to expand its Bengaluru-based Digital Technology Hub in the coming months. The company’s India Tech Hub recently moved to a larger office space in Bengaluru with the company planning to hire new employees from the India IT sector to employ 240 people by the end of 2023.

“Volvo recognizes the vast pool of talent in the country and our Digital Technology Hub leverages the best available, we expect this to be 240 strong in a year’s time. While this hub strengthens our presence in India with the opening of new office space in Bengaluru, it will also contribute to the ever-growing digital needs of Volvo globally more so as Volvo readies itself to showcase and launch cars of the future that have digital technology as their integral part” said Jonas Olsson, Head, Digital Technology Hub.

Jonas Olsson, Head, Digital Technology Hub, Volvo Cars India

Volvo says the Digital Technology Hub is an integrated part of its global delivery setup and aims to leverage the Indian IT industry talent to meet the growing digital needs of the company.

“The Digital Hub is designed to promote a flexible style of working while encouraging collaboration & innovation. It can host up to 500 colleagues working in a hybrid work model,” Volvo says.

The Bengaluru hub will boost the company’s capabilities in software engineering, data science and analytics, product management and user experience. Volvo says that future models from the company will also benefit from the developments from the hub.