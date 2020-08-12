Volvo Offers Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV

New Cars and Bikes in India
Volvo Offers Discounts Of ₹ 3 Lakh On The XC 40 SUV

Volvo Auto India is offering its most affordable car in India at a discount of Rs. 3 lakh.

Complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh are also being offered on the purchase of the car.

Highlights

  • In its BS6 form the Volvo XC 40 is sold with just a petrol engine
  • Inside a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen houses all in-car controls
  • The Volvo XC40 scored 5 stars in its NCAP crash tests

Volvo Auto India has announced a ‘Hassle-Free Offer' on its most affordable car in India, the XC 40. The SUV which comes in just one variant which is the fully loaded T4 R-Design, is being offered at a special discounted price of ₹ 36.90 lakh (ex-showroom).  This is ₹ 3 lakh lower than the regular price of the car, which is ₹ 39.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the discounted price, the company is also offering complimentary accessories worth Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of the car.

8ah2fsqg

Inside there's a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen system which houses the controls for in-car functions

According to Volvo, this will enable customers to buy the car at any company dealership without the feeling of missing out on a better offer at another showroom of the company. Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said “We want to create an ecosystem where our customers can focus on technology and comfort features of XC40 without worrying about the price. Hassle-Free Offer does that seamlessly by smoothing out their buying experience”.

Also Read: Volvo Evaluating All-Electric XC40 Recharge For India

e8u37bic

The Volvo XC40 scored 5 stars in its NCAP crash tests.

In its BS6 form, the Volvo XC 40 is sold with just a petrol engine. It is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder motor that makes 187 bhp at 4,700 rpm while the peak torque output is rated 300 Nm at 1,400 - 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to an 8-speed Aisin torque converter gearbox. It has a claimed top speed of 230 kmph and does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 8.4 seconds. Inside the SUV gets  a 12.3-inch vertical touchscreen which houses the controls for in-car functions, smartphone connectivity, wireless charging and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

