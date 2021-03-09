Volvo To Launch 1 Electric Car Every Year In India From 2021

Volvo India today announced that it will launch 1 electric car in the country every year from 2021. To this effect, the company also showcased the XC40 Recharge in the country and that will be the first of many all-electric cars to hit the Indian market. The commitment to going all-electric in the country was announced in 2018 and back then the company had said that 4 electrified models cars would be introduced in the market by 2021. Now, however, the company is taking a different route but the confirmation of it bringing in more electric cars to the country is great news for all those looking to shift from an ICE powered car to going green.

Currently, the XC90 plug-in hybrid is the only electrified car in the company's stable

Volvo also announced that 80 per cent of all it sales should be electric by 2025 in India and though globally this number is 50 per cent, one can see how committed the company is in India to go electric and attain a leadership position too. To that effect, the company will be launching electric cars based on various body styles. We can confirm now that Volvo will bring in the C40 Recharge to the country as well. Of course, it's not ruling out the petrol cars at all and we'll see the S90 and the XC60 models come to the country very soon.

Volvo has confirmed that the C40 Recharge will come to India

Currently, the company only has the XC90 plug-in hybrid on sale in the country but now more models will pour in given that the company's strategy is to have a varied EV portfolio in India.

