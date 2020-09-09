World EV Day 2020: EESL EVs Saved 5,604 Tonnes Of CO2 And 784.25 Kg Of PM In Last Two Years

EESL's electric vehicle fleet has covered more than 3 crore km in the last two years.

Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has deployed 1,514 electric vehicles in its fleet so far, thereby reducing 5,604 tonnes of CO2 emission and about 784.25 kg of particulate matter (PM) in the last two years. Emission of CO2 and PM from various sources are the main reasons behind deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, especially during winter. These hazardous emissions are also responsible for chronic respiratory diseases and pose a serious threat to public health. The EESL fleet has covered 3 crore km till date.

The EV fleet has helped reducing 5604 tonnes of CO2 emission and about 784.25 kg of PM.

Saurabh Kumar, EVC, EESL said, "There are no two ways about the fact that the future of mobility, not only in India but globally, is electric and it is time we equipped ourselves for it. With a supportive policy framework, India's journey towards electric mobility has commenced. It is now incumbent upon us as stakeholders to join forces and enable a clean, green, and electric future for better public health and quality of life for ourselves and our coming generations."

EESL has already saved 2.09 million litres of fuel till date

Electric vehicles provide a solution to air pollution and contribute to sustainable development. Electric vehicles deployed by EESL have already helped in saving 2.09 million litres of fuel. As of now, 534 Captive chargers (342 AC & 192 DC) have also been commissioned in State/UTs of Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. EESL has also signed agreements with various public sector units (PSUs), Government departments, State Governments and taxi aggregators for deploying EVs.

