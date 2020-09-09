World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India

Green mobility is where the world is heading to and India is now getting into the groove to push for electric vehicles in their portfolio. On World EV Day we are reminded of that ambitious plan to target 100 per cent electrification in the country. Automakers have already started taking steps in that direction with products like the Hyundai Kona EV, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV among others. Here is a list of the electric vehicles that are already on sale in India.

Mahindra eKUV100

The Mahindra eKUV100 is based on the new MESMA 48 platform.

The Mahindra eKUV100 was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 at ₹ 8.25 lakh, making it the most affordable electric car in the country. It's powered by a 40 kW electric motor that belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. Based on Mahindra's new MESMA 48 platform, it comes with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and offers a range of 120 km on a single charge. However, its deliveries have been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tata Tigor EV

The Tigor EV gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack and the vehicle is equipped with dual airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard

The Tigor Electric is available in three variants - XE+, XM+ and XT+ - and the company is offering the car in 30 cities with prices starting at ₹ 9.44 lakh. The new extended version of the Tata Tigor EV offers an enhanced driving range as well, rated at 213 km on a single charge which is 71 kilometres more than before. The Tigor EV gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack and the vehicle is equipped with dual airbags and an anti-lock braking system (ABS) as standard. In fact, it recently got a design update and looks identical to the Tigor facelift.

Tata Nexon EV

The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge.

The Tata Nexon EV has been launched in India in three variants- XM, XZ and XZ+ with prices starting at ₹ 13.99 lakh and going all the way up to ₹ 15.99 lakh. It uses a permanent magnet AC motor which will be powered by a Lithium-Ion battery that is liquid-cooled and is IP67 certified. The Tata Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh battery offering a maximum range of over 312 km on a single charge. The new electric powertrain in the Nexon EV puts out 245 Nm of peak torque, enough to clock triple digit speeds in 9.9 seconds. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 60 minutes using a fast charger while it will take 8 hours to do the same using a home charger. In fact, per minute of fast charging will give it a range of 4 km and if you have a charge of 50 per cent, the Nexon EV is good to go for 150 km.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack powering a synchronous motor that develops 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque.

The MG ZS EV is also offered in India in two variants- Excite which is priced at ₹ 20.88 lakh and Exclusive which is priced at ₹ 23.58 lakh. The MG ZS EV comes with a 44.5 kWh battery pack powering a synchronous motor that develops 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque and offering a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge. The ZS EV also comes with a power electronic (PE) solution from UAES, which helps the car go from 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The Lithium-Ion battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 40 minutes using a 50 kW DC charger or takes up to seven hours with a standard 7.4 kW charger. MG is also providing a 7.4 kWh charger in all the ZS EV cars, which can be used at any 15-Amp socket.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric offers a range of 452 km on a single charge and can clock triple digit speeds in 9.7 second.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is offered in India in two variants- Premium which is priced at ₹ 23.72 lakh and the Premium Dual-Tone which is priced at ₹ 23.91 lakh. It is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery that powers a 100 kW motor which sends power to the front wheels and puts out 131 bhp and 395 Nm of peak torque. The Hyundai Kona Electric offers a range of 452 km on a single charge and can clock triple digit speeds in 9.7 second. It can be fully charged in seven to eight hours using a regular charger while a fast charger can charge the battery up to 80 per cent within an hour.

Mercedes-Benz EQC

The Mercedes-Benz EQC is expected to be priced around ₹ 1.25 crore.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQC deserves a special mention. It will be launched in India next month and will be the first all-electric vehicle to go on sale in the luxury segment. The electric SUV comes equipped with two electric motors that generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 760 Nm of peak torque. They are positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Powering these motors is an 80kW lithium-ion unit good for a driving range of 450 - 471 km when fully charged. It packs in 384 individual cells and of course is water and dust resistant. In fact, it comes with a warranty of 8 years. Triple digit speeds on the EQC comes in an impressive 5.1 seconds before hitting the limited top speed of 180 kmph.

