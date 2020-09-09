World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India

India is gradually warming up to the idea of electric two-wheelers. With the coming of the likes of Ather Energy and Okinawa, things have started looking up for EV buyers in India. Plus, you have big and established companies like Bajaj and TVS coming out with good electric scooters in the Chetak and the iQube, offering more options in the electric two-wheeler space. These electric scooters and bikes offer low cost of ownership, are easy to maintain and most of them offer smart ownership plans as well. Here's our list of best electric two-wheelers that you could buy.

Bajaj Chetak EV

The first model we have on the list is the Bajaj Chetak! Bajaj Auto found the perfect way to revive its 'Chetak' brand, in the guise of the company's first ever electric vehicle. The new Chetak gets an all metal body with a neo retro design. The Chetak's electric motor provides 5.36 bhp or 4 kW of peak power and 16 Nm of torque. The Chetak gets two ride modes - Eco, and Sport. In Eco mode, the Chetak has a claimed maximum range of over 95 km, while in Sport mode, the range is limited to over 85 km on a single charge. The Chetak has a kerb weight of 120 kg, and maximum speed is limited to 60 kmph. It gets LED lighting all round along with premium paint finish, alloy wheels, and a full digital instrument console and keyless ignition. The Chetak Urbane edition with drum brakes will be priced at ₹ 1 lakh, while the Chetak Premium edition with disc brakes is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh.

TVS iQube

With Bajaj launching the Chetak, TVS too jumped into the EV fray and launched the iQube electric scooter. The iQube is an EV which looks like a regular scooter and has good fit & finish. The top speed of the iQube EV is about 78 kmph and it has a range of about 75 kilometres. The battery can be charged fully with the standard 5 Ampere charger in 6 hours. The electric motor develops 5.9 bhp or 4.4 kW and 140 Nm and the 0-40 kmph sprint is done is 4.2 seconds. The scooter has two riding modes which are economy and power. The scooter also gets a fully digital instrument console which is Bluetooth enabled and also gets TVS' SmartXonnect technology, which helps the rider to use an app and get access to the scooter's stats along with functions such as geo-fencing, navigation, over-speed alert and so on. The TVS iQube electric scooter is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh and it will be available in just one variant.

Ather 450X

Up next is the Ather 450X. It is a true blue electric scooter and is manufactured by Ather Energy. The Ather 450 and the 450X are stylishly designed and look good on the move. The Ather 450 uses a 2.71 kWh lithium-ion battery with a BLDC motor which has peak power of 5.4 kW or 7.24 bhp and 20.5 Nm of maximum torque. The Ather 450 promises an acceleration of 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.9 seconds with a claimed actual top speed of 80 kmph. In Economy mode, the Ather 450 is said to offer 75 km of range on a single charge, while power mode will offer 60 km range on a single charge. It is priced at ₹ 1.25 lakh, which is the on-road price. The new Ather 450X is a better equipped version of the 450 that is already on sale and comes with a host of upgrades including a larger battery pack and more power.

Revolt RV 400

The Revolt RV 400 is the only motorcycle in the list. The Revolt RV 400 is a performance-oriented electric two-wheeler model, with a claimed top speed of 85 kmph, and ARAI-certified range of 156 km on a single charge of the lithium-ion battery, provided you ride at a constant 65 kmph. It gets a 3 kW electric motor with 170 Nm of instant torque and a 3.24 kW lithium-ion battery and the battery itself is swappable. Revolt offers a warranty of 8 years or 1.5 lakh km on the battery as well. The RV 400 can be purchased with monthly payments of 3,499 for 36 months, and the additional 5,000 rupees for 4G connectivity. The total cost comes to ₹ 1.34 lakh after three years.

Okinawa PraisePro

And lastly, we have the Okinawa PraisePro. It slots between the Praise and the i-Praise in India. The Praise Pro gets a 1,000 watt brushless DC (BLDC) motor which is waterproof and generates peak power of 2.5 kW and 40 Nm. There is a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery which offers a range of 88 kilometres in Sports mode and 110 kilometres in Economy mode according to ARAI. The top speed of the PraisePro is restricted to 35 kmph in the Economy mode, while it goes up to 65-70 kmph in the Sports mode. The Okinawa Praise Pro is priced at ₹ 71,990. It uses telescopic forks up front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with e-ABS as standard.

