Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles

Mahindra Electric, on World EV Day, has announced that its MESMA 48 platform is now ready for the world. It is one of the company's most utilized EV technology solution architecture. The platform is highly scalable and has till date powered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three wheelers, quadricycles and even compact cars. The highlights of this platform are as under.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India, said “Our goal with EVs is to revolutionize first and last mile transportation globally and take e-mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum for us to discuss the next big ideas for the global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally.”

Mahindra will launch the Atom quadricycle in 2021 and it will be an all electric model

According to Mahindra, the MESMA 48 platform offers globally competitive quality and is cost effective. It is scalable in terms of both performance and range, offering voltage systems ranging from 44 V to 96 V. The components are available in both liquid and air-cooled configurations, as per requirement and the drivetrain too is available with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and subsequent torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm. Mahindra electric has also managed to make it available with three varying transmission ratios to suit the performance requirements.

The Mahindra Treo is based on the MESMA 48 platform

Mahindra also says that a top speed of up to 80 kmph can be achieved by a vehicle based on the MESMA 48 platform and suitable for three wheelers, quadricycles and even cars like the KUV100.

Mahindra is offering a one-stop solution with key EV components such as the drivetrain, battery pack, electronic control units, power electronics (MCU, OBC, LDC, PDU), their associated software, software calibration, vehicle integration and testing capabilities that can help launch a product in the fastest possible time. The company has filed over 50 patents globally and the company says that its EVs have run for over 234 million kilometres on Indian roads.

The eKUV100 was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 but deliveries of the car are yet to begin

Mahindra has been constantly working on building its electric vehicle portfolio and its plans were on track until the coronavirus pandemic hit businesses around the world. The company launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 and even showcased the eXUV300 which was planned to be launched in the current financial year. However, now the launch has been pushed for a later date and we'll know more about it very soon.



