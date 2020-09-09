New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles

The MESMA 48 platform is highly scalable and has till datepowered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three wheelers, quadricycles and even compact cars.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Atom, Treo and the eKUV100 are based on the MESMA 48 platform

Mahindra Electric, on World EV Day, has announced that its MESMA 48 platform is now ready for the world. It is one of the company's most utilized EV technology solution architecture. The platform is highly scalable and has till date powered over 11,000 EVs on Indian roads. It can electrify a range of vehicles including three wheelers, quadricycles and even compact cars. The highlights of this platform are as under.

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility, India, said “Our goal with EVs is to revolutionize first and last mile transportation globally and take e-mobility to the masses. World EV Day is a great forum for us to discuss the next big ideas for the global markets and we take this opportunity to launch our MESMA 48 platform globally.”

ctossc4o

Mahindra will launch the Atom quadricycle in 2021 and it will be an all electric model 

According to Mahindra, the MESMA 48 platform offers globally competitive quality and is cost effective. It is scalable in terms of both performance and range, offering voltage systems ranging from 44 V to 96 V. The components are available in both liquid and air-cooled configurations, as per requirement and the drivetrain too is available with power ranging from 6 kW to 40 kW and subsequent torque ranging from 40 Nm to 120 Nm. Mahindra electric has also managed to make it available with three varying transmission ratios to suit the performance requirements. 

Also Read: Mahindra Treo Review

2ld8cclo

The Mahindra Treo is based on the MESMA 48 platform 

Mahindra also says that a top speed of up to 80 kmph can be achieved by a vehicle based on the MESMA 48 platform and suitable for three wheelers, quadricycles and even cars like the KUV100. 
Mahindra is offering a one-stop solution with key EV components such as the drivetrain, battery pack, electronic control units, power electronics (MCU, OBC, LDC, PDU), their associated software, software calibration, vehicle integration and testing capabilities that can help launch a product in the fastest possible time.  The company has filed over 50 patents globally and the company says that its EVs have run for over 234 million kilometres on Indian roads. 

alvrdgmo

The eKUV100 was launched at the Auto Expo 2020 but deliveries of the car are yet to begin 

0 Comments

Mahindra has been constantly working on building its electric vehicle portfolio and its plans were on track until the coronavirus pandemic hit businesses around the world. The company launched the eKUV100 at the Auto Expo 2020 and even showcased the eXUV300 which was planned to be launched in the current financial year. However, now the launch has been pushed for a later date and we'll know more about it very soon. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

New Volkswagen Compact Crossover Teased; US Unveil In October New Volkswagen Compact Crossover Teased; US Unveil In October
Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships In India; Deliveries Begin
Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles Mahindra Electric Launches Global Electrification Solution for Light Electric Vehicles
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Maybach To Debut In November
Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission Porsche 718 Spyder And Cayman GT4 Now Available With Automatic Transmission
GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3 GM-SAIC's Hongguang MINI EV Becomes China's Most Sold Electric Car In August, Surpasses Tesla's Model 3
Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different? Ford Freestyle Flair Vs Ford Freestyle: What's Different?
2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US
2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh 2021 Kawasaki Z900 BS6 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures Tata Gravitas Interior Revealed In New Spy Pictures
Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR
New China-Made 800 cc Four-Cylinder Engine Revealed In Patent Images New China-Made 800 cc Four-Cylinder Engine Revealed In Patent Images
Buying A Used Car: Top 5 Checkpoints To Follow Buying A Used Car: Top 5 Checkpoints To Follow
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
BS6 Bajaj Dominar Gets A Price Hike of Rs. 1,507; Now Priced At Rs. 1.96 Lakh BS6 Bajaj Dominar Gets A Price Hike of Rs. 1,507; Now Priced At Rs. 1.96 Lakh
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
Bajaj Dominar 250 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 4,090; Now Priced At Rs. 1.64 Lakh
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Review
Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Ford Endeavour Sport Edition Spotted At Dealership Yard
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
Bollywood Actor Suniel Shetty Is Now A Proud Owner Of A New BMW X5
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities