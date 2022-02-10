  • Home
  • News
  • Government Agencies Using 5,384 Electric Vehicles, Says Nitin Gadkari

Government Agencies Using 5,384 Electric Vehicles, Says Nitin Gadkari

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the maximum number of electric vehicles used by local authorities (1,352), followed by government undertakings (1,273) and state governments (1,237).
authorBy PTI
10-Feb-22 08:25 PM IST
Government Agencies Using 5,384 Electric Vehicles, Says Nitin Gadkari banner

A total of 5,384 vehicles out of 8,47,544 vehicles that were in use by government agencies, including central and state governments and autonomous bodies, as of February 4, 2022, were electric vehicles, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the maximum number of electric vehicles used by local authorities (1,352), followed by government undertakings (1,273) and state governments (1,237).

Replying to a separate question, Gadkari said out of the total length of 34,800 km including 10,000 km of residual National Highways Development Project (NHDP) projects approved to be developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, projects for a length of about 19,363 km have been awarded up to January, 2022.

To another question, he said for the fiscal year the government has allocated additional budgetary support of Rs 59,000 crore for National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The minister noted that the total length of NHs has been enhanced from about 91,287 km in 2014 to about 1,41,190 km at present.

Replying to another question, Gadkari said 48,144 e-challan issued across the country for drunken driving cases.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Indonesia To Set Up $2 Billion EV Fund With China's CATL, CMB International
Indonesia To Set Up $2 Billion EV Fund With China's CATL, CMB International
5 hours ago
Polestar Reports First Profitable Quarter In Its History
Polestar Reports First Profitable Quarter In Its History
12 hours ago
Neuron Energy Forays In The Golf Car Segment With The Adler Range
Neuron Energy Forays In The Golf Car Segment With The Adler Range
5 days ago
Japan To Seek U.S. Flexibility On EV Purchase Incentives, Kyodo Reports
Japan To Seek U.S. Flexibility On EV Purchase Incentives, Kyodo Reports
9 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Please suggest a 125cc scooter for my wife. Only short trips to school and shopping.

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta