Yamaha XSR125 Officially Unveiled In Europe

Yamaha Europe has officially unveiled the Yamaha XSR125, the smallest model in the neo-retro Yamaha XSR series. With this new model, Yamaha is expanding its 125 cc range, and the XSR125 is based on the same platform as the Yamaha MT-125 and the Yamaha YZF-R125. The small 125 cc roadster will be positioned as a stepping stone into the world of motorcycling for new and inexperienced riders, looking for some retro style. The Yamaha XSR125 has minimalistic bodywork, with a round LED headlight and LED taillight, with a single-piece flat seat.

The Yamaha XSR125 has been announced for European markets right now

The instrument console is a retro-styled LCD display with a chrome finish, and there's a smattering of aluminium-finished details, like the headlight brackets, heel plates, as well as a prominent engine bash plate. Colour options for the Yamaha XSR125 include Redline, Impact Yellow, and Tech Black. The bike uses a strong and lightweight deltabox frame, and suspension duties are handled by 37 mm upside down forks, and a monoshock rear suspension. The wheels are shod with chunky block pattern tyres, with front and rear disc brakes, as well as dual-channel ABS.

The XSR125 is based on the same platform as the Yamaha MT-125 and YZF-R125

The Yamaha XSR125 is powered by a 124 cc, liquid-cooled, single overhead cam motor which is capable of putting out 14.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission, and features variable valve actuation for optimal power and torque delivery. Kerb weight is rated at 140 kg, and the bike comes with a 11-litre fuel tank.

The Yamaha XSR125 is unlikely to be launched in India

The Yamaha XSR125 seems like the perfect premium 125 cc motorcycle for the Indian market, with the likes of the KTM 125 Duke having created a niche market for itself, and Bajaj now following that up with the new Bajaj Pulsar NS125, offering a more affordable premium 125 cc motorcycle. However, India Yamaha is unlikely to consider launching the new XSR125 in India, primarily because it will prove to be an expensive option in that segment. Instead, Yamaha is working on the FZ-X as well as the XSR250 for the Indian market, two segments where Yamaha is a strong player in the Indian market.

