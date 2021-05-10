carandbike logo
search

Yamaha XSR125 To Be Introduced In Europe

The upcoming Yamaha XSR125 will use the same 125 cc engine from the Yamaha YZF-R125 and MT-125 offered on sale in Europe.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Published:
eye
0  Views
The new 125 cc motorcycle will likely be almost identical to the XSR155 expand View Photos
The new 125 cc motorcycle will likely be almost identical to the XSR155

Highlights

  • Leaked type-approval documents confirm Yamaha XSR125 for Europe
  • The XSR125 will look almost identical to the Yamaha XSR155
  • Yamaha is working on a XSR250 for the Indian market

Yamaha is reportedly working on a small-capacity XSR for the European market, a 125 cc model based on the neo-retro styled Yamaha XSR series. Yamaha already offers the MT-125 naked and the R125 sportbike on sale in certain European markets, but so far, the 125 cc neo-retro segment in Europe has been dominated by Honda with the Honda CB125R. Yamaha has yet to release any images of the XSR125, but what we do know is that the bike will look almost identical to the bigger XSR155.

Also Read: Retro-Styled Yamaha XSR250 Prototype Spotted On Test In India

jiu5d7qc

There are no images or spy shots of the Yamaha XSR125 yet, but it's expected to look almost identical to the XSR155 pictured above

Leaked type approval documents do give out a few details and specifications about the XSR125. The single-cylinder 125 cc, liquid-cooled engine with make around 15 bhp at 10,000 rpm, with 11.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The dimensions of the XSR125 will be more or less same as that of the XSR155, except for the seat height, which will be taller by 10 mm. The XSR125 will come with 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 292 mm front disc, and a 220 mm rear disc with standard dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: Production-Ready Yamaha FZ-X Spotted Without Camouflage In India

0 Comments

So far, only the name and the some specifications are hinted at what will likely be a new 125 cc model from Yamaha. But the new XSR125 is unlikely to be launched in India. With the styling and premium positioning, the XSR125 will likely be too expensive if it were to be introduced in India. Instead, Yamaha is working on the FZ-25-based XSR250, as well as another crossover, which was spotted on test recently, to be called the FZ-X.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Yamaha Bikes

  • Yamaha Fz S Tank
    Yamaha Fz S Tank
  • Yamaha Fz S Seating
    Yamaha Fz S Seating
  • Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
    Yamaha Fz S Rear Tyre Hugger
  • Footrest
    Footrest
  • Mobile Holder
    Mobile Holder
  • Seat Cover
    Seat Cover
  • Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
    Yamaha R 15 Aluminium Swingarm
  • Yamaha R 15 Seating
    Yamaha R 15 Seating
  • Yamaha R 15 Headlight
    Yamaha R 15 Headlight
  • Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
    Yamaha Fz 25 Exhaust
  • Yamaha Fz 25
    Yamaha Fz 25
  • Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
    Yamaha Fz 25 Side Stand
  • Yamah Fascino Front
    Yamah Fascino Front
  • Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
    Yamah Fascino Fronto Side Image
  • Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
    Yamah Fascino Rear Profile
  • Yamaha Blue
    Yamaha Blue
  • Tech Black
    Tech Black
  • Yamaha R1 Suspension
    Yamaha R1 Suspension
  • Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
    Handle Grab Bars Are Positioned In Such A Way That It S Easier To Grasp Them For A More Relaxed Position
  • Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
    Multi Function Instrument Panel With Eco Indicator
  • 0000 New Mt 09 3
    0000 New Mt 09 3
  • 0001 New Mt 09 1
    0001 New Mt 09 1
  • Matt Grey
    Matt Grey
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Break
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Headlight
  • Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
    Yamaha Ray Zr 125 Fi Seating
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Storage Seat
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Storage Seat
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Instrument Panel
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Instrument Panel
  • Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Concave Lens
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Concave Lens
x
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
BMW’s New Art Cars Were Designed Using Artificial Intelligence
BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 16.98 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Range Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 16.98 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 33.23 Lakh
BS6 Compliant Isuzu MU-X SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 33.23 Lakh
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Exclusive: Pratap Bose Likely To Head Mahindra's New Global Design Centre
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities