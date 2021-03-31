Retro-Styled Yamaha XSR 250 Prototype Spied Testing In India

Yamaha Motor India seems to be next in line to join the entry-level modern-classic motorcycle segment, and this could be with the XSR 250. For the unaware, the Yamaha XSR range is a neo-retro take on the brand's current roadster offerings and brings a nice old-school charm with modern underpinnings. The Yamaha XSR 250 test mule was spied on the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi, and while the company is yet to confirm any details, the model just might be the Japanese bike maker's next big launch in the country.

Details are scarce about the Yamaha XSR 250. The motorcycle was previously spotted testing in Indonesia in 2019 but has not been on sale in any international market. The Yamaha XSR range, meanwhile, comprises the XSR 750 and the XSR 155. The latter was previously reportedly under consideration for India and is based on the same platform as the Yamaha R15 V3.0 and the MT-15 that are already sold here.

The neo-retro styling on the XSR 250 will be identical to the Yamaha XSR 750

What's interesting though is the fact that the Yamaha XSR 250 could be based on the same platform as the FZ25. Apart from the frame and cycle parts, the motorcycle will also borrow the tractable 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with fuel-injection that belts out about 20.7 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The big differentiator will be the design on the Yamaha XSR 250 with the round headlamp cluster, retro-styled fuel tank, and a shortened tail section. The motorcycle seemingly also gets a more relaxed riding position than the FZ25. Other components are likely to be carried over like the telescopic front forks, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at either end and dual-channel ABS. Expect to see all-LED lighting on the motorcycle as well.

The Yamaha XSR 155 is already on sale in South-East Asia and is based on the R15 V3.0

The entry-level modern-classic segment promises volumes to manufacturers with Royal Enfield, Jawa, Benelli and Honda offering an interesting choice of products. Then, there's Husqvarna that's offering the quirky yet retro-cool Svarpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 in the same space. If the XSR 250 project does get the green signal, the motorcycle will be competing against all these offerings, as well as the Bajaj Dominar 250, and the Suzuki Gixxer 250.

Details on the launch and prices are yet to be confirmed. The bike could arrive as early as the festive season later this year or sometime in 2022. If the model is sharing most parts with the FZ25 range, expect to see prices go up by ₹ 8,000-10,000. The Yamaha FZ25 line-up currently starts from ₹ 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

