Login

YoBykes Set to Make a Comeback with High-Speed Electric Scooter and Electric Bike Launch in India.

Ahmedabad Based EV 2-wheeler manufacturers have announced that they are going to launch a range of high-speed electric scooters and electric bikes.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

27-Aug-23 01:40 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • YoBykes has announced that they will launch a high-speed Electric scooter and electric bike.
  • YoBykes has also announced that they have established a new in-house research and development facility.
  • YoBykes has also announced that they have established a new in-house research and development facility.

Ahmedabad-based electric 2-wheeler manufacturer YoBykes, established in 2006, has unveiled its plans to introduce a range of high-speed electric scooters and electric bikes. The current product lineup from YoBykes includes the YoBykes Drift and YoBykes Edge, priced at Rs. 51,000 and Rs. 49,000 respectively. These offerings were set to capture the attention of urban commuters seeking sustainable and efficient transportation options. Both the Drift and Edge models boast a range of 60 km per charge, making them suitable for short to medium-distance travel, the scooter has a charging time of 3 to 4 hours. 

 

Also Read: River Indie Rollout Begins; Deliveries September 2023 Onwards

 

The feature of the Drift and Edge models includes a maximum power output of 250 kW, despite their high-power performance, these vehicles adhere to safety regulations by maintaining a maximum speed of 25 km per hour. Safety features include the breaking systems that are incorporated into the Drift and Edge models. The front brake system boasts a 220 mm disc brake, while the rear brake system features a responsive 110 mm disc brake. Customers of YoBykes' Drift and Edge models can enjoy a nearly 1-year warranty offered for both systems. With a strong presence spanning the nation, YoBykes' network of 175 outlets ensures that the current and upcoming offerings will be accessible to a wide range of consumers. A significant highlight of YoBykes' recent announcement is its in-house research and development facility.

 

Also Read: Kinetic Green Delivers 200 Flex Electric Scooter In Madhya Pradesh For State School Toppers

 

Shailesh Bhandari, Managing Director, YoBykes stated, “We have relentlessly pursued our vision for over two decades. We initiated awareness campaigns to educate the masses about the benefits of electric vehicles, and today, after 17 years, our steadfast efforts have positioned us as trendsetters. Even now, major players are striving to achieve the market penetration that we achieved nearly two decades ago,” and “Our plans include the activation of all our dealers with the introduction of newer technologies.” 

# Electric scooters# Electric Two Wheelers

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
2015 Audi A6
45,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • YoBykes Set to Make a Comeback with High-Speed Electric Scooter and Electric Bike Launch in India.
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn