2024 Yamaha MT-09 First Ride Review: In Pictures

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 is an entertaining middleweight performance naked that is right up there with the very best in its segment. Priced right, it definitely can be a winner in India!
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 2024 Yamaha MT-09 India launch likely in 2025
  • Yamaha MT-09 is one of the best bikes in its segment
  • 890 cc, three-cylinder engine, with 117 bhp, 93 Nm

We recently rode the 2024 Yamaha MT-09 in Japan, sampling the base MT-09, the MT-09 SP, as well as the MT-09 Y-AMT, with the automated manual transmission. After spending an entertaining afternoon at the Sodegaura Forest Raceway on the outskirts of Tokyo, we can convincingly say that the MT-09 has a brilliant engine, backed by intuitive handling and entertaining all-round performance, that makes it one of the best middeweight performance nakeds available right now! Here's a look at some pictures from our outing in Japan!

 

Also Read: 2024 Yamaha MT-09 First Ride Review

Yamaha MT 09 SP Action Pan

The 2029 Yamaha MT-09 is an all-round entertaining performance naked. A brilliant engine, with a strong spread of torque and an entertaining soundtrack makes it a superb middleweight sports naked.

 

Yamaha MT 09 SP Left Cornering Shot

The Yamaha MT-09 SP has premium suspension components, Brembo Stylema brakes, additional riding aids, keyless ignition and some styling changes, including the gold-finished USD forks.

 

 

Yamaha MT 09 Action Right Cornering

There's no ignoring the entertaining performance and sharp dynamics of the MT-09, even in the base trim. Will Yamaha think of doing CKD assembly in India, or will the MT-09 be a CBU and priced exorbitantly? That will be key to its success in India. 

 

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT CP 3 Engine Exterior

The 890 cc, three-cylinder, CP3 engine makes 117 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The engine has a nice spread of torque, with a strong low-end and rich, torquey mid-range.

 

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT Left Profile Static

The Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT is conspicuous due to the lack of a clutch lever or a gear shift pedal. 

 

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT Left Handlebar CU

In manual mode, the “see-saw” switch on the left handlebar can be used to upshift or downshift. Downshift can either be operated by the thumb or the “+” button can be flikced out with the index finger.

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT Action Left Profile

Even the Yamaha MT-09 Y-AMT retains its friendly and entertaining performance and confident road manners. On occasion, the automatic gearbox tends to upshift mid-corner, which some riders may not find it to their liking. 

 

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT Cornering Shot 2

Handling is one of the Yamaha MT-09's strong traits, and complements the lovely sounding three-cylinder engine.

 

Yamaha MT 09 Y AMT Action Main 1

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 has a lot going for it! A brilliant engine with a nice fat spread of torque, sharp dynamics and more, it has everything you want in a sporty naked!

 

Yamaha MT 09 SP Rear Cornering 1

The 2024 Yamaha MT-09 is an all-round impressive package, and is well-equipped to give a solid fight to rivals like the Triumph Street Triple and the Ducati Monster. The only thing standing between the MT-09 and its success will be its India pricing strategy. Like other Japanese rivals, India Yamaha should seriously consider CKD assembly of its premium motorcycles in India to keep prices competitive and to take a shot at making a successful statement in the world's largest motorcycle market. 

