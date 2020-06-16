New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 BMW S 1000 XR Teased Ahead Of Launch In July

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR was teased on the brand's social media handles with the launched scheduled sometime next month.

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR shares its underpinnings with the S 1000 RR including the 999 cc motor

Highlights

  • The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR was unveiled at EICMA in 2019
  • The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR gains a new frame, bodywork & engine
  • The new BMW S 1000 XR will take on the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S

After introducing the F 900 R and the F 900 XR in the country, BMW Motorrad India is now gearing up to launch the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR sports tourer. The upcoming offering has been teased on the company's social media handles and comes with several upgrades over the current model. The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR made its global debut at EICMA 2019 in November and brings the prowess of the S 1000 RR's engine with the versatility of a tourer in a compelling package. The model locks horns with the likes of the Ducati Multistrada 1260 S and the Kawasaki Versys 1000 in the segment.

Also Read: 2020 BMW S 1000 XR Unveiled At EICMA 2019

Make no concessions, demand it all. From yourself, but also from your machine. With the new S 1000 XR, you have a motorcycle that also makes no compromise. It combines athleticism and long-distance performance in the perfect form. Borrowing its sporty aggressiveness from RR combined with outstanding ergonomics and upright, relaxed seating position, #S1000XR allows you to fight for every curve and straightway all day long. Coming soon to India! #NeverStopChallenging

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR has been comprehensively updated and comes with a new frame, new design language and a new engine as well. Sharing its underpinnings with the S 1000 RR, the sports tourer also loses those famed asymmetrical headlamps for a sharper-looking front design. The sports tourer gets a standard two-step adjustable windscreen and sharper bodywork. The new flex frame uses the engine as a stress-member that have improved the ergonomics on the motorcycle. The swingarm is 19 per cent lighter than the older version, while the bike has lost about 10 kg over its predecessor.

gc669nq

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR boasts of sharper bodywork while losing the famed asymmetrical headlamps

Power on the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR now comes from the 999 cc in-line four-cylinder petrol engine that has been tuned for more relaxed usability. Unlike the BMW S 1000 RR, the S 1000 XR misses on ShiftCam technology or variable valve timing, and belts out 163 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 114 Nm of peak torque at 9250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission but the top three gears get longer ratios that alter performance for more highway-dedicated duties.

Also Read: 2020 BMW S 1000 XR: All You Need To Know

alo0ar64

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is equipped with a semi-active suspension as standard and gets the complete electronic suite from the S 1000 RR

The new S 1000 XR also comes with a semi-active suspension that is electronically adjustable and will alter the response setting depending on the terrain the bike is riding on. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with spoked wheels as an option but the S 1000 XR is not an adventure motorcycle and has limited abilities off-road. It also comes with road-spec tyres, while the whole bucket electronic wizardry has been carried over and includes the six-axis IMU, cornering ABS, lean sensing traction control, drag torque control, bi-directional quickshifter, cruise control, hill assist, wheelie control and more. There are four riding modes - Road, Rain, Dynamic and Pro. The bike also gets a TFT screen, keeping up with the times.

0om8s068

The 999 cc in-line four-cylinder motor does not get ShiftCam tech from the S 1000 RR on the S 1000 XR

0 Comments

Pricing on the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR is expected to remain identical to the current model and we expect the sports tourer to carry a price around ₹ 18-20 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the exchange rate. The S 1000 XR is expected to go on sale sometime next month.

