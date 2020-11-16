New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Dhanteras Sales: Automakers Witness Massive Demand This Festive Season

Right from passenger vehicle manufacturers like Renault and Toyota, to luxury brand like Mercedes-Benz India, automakers have seen substantial growth in retail sales this festive period.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
This Dhanteras 2020, several automakers saw massive demand from customers and performed bulk deliveries expand View Photos
This Dhanteras 2020, several automakers saw massive demand from customers and performed bulk deliveries

Highlights

  • Renault India delivered over 3000 cars across India on Dhanteras & Diwali
  • Toyota India saw a 12% growth in Dhanteras 2020 compared to 2019
  • Mercedes-Benz India delivered over 300 cars on the day of Dhanteras 2020

Car buyers in India have largely preferred to buy a new vehicle during Diwali and Dhanteras, both on the account of auspiciousness and the festive discounts. Keeping the trend alive, this Dhanteras 2020, several automakers saw massive demand from customers and performed bulk deliveries. Right from passenger vehicle manufacturers like Renault and Toyota, to luxury brand like Mercedes-Benz India, automakers have seen substantial growth in retail sales this festive period. And here are all the details.

Also Read: Renault HBC Subcompact SUV Concept Officially Teased

Renault India

mt9viq5s

Renault India delivered over 3000 cars during Dhanteras and Diwali period alone

Renault India has been on the recovery path, led by strong demand for its small hatchback Kwid and the subcompact MPV, Triber. According to sources in the company, Renault India delivered over 3000 cars during Dhanteras and Diwali period alone, which is massive, considering the company's average monthly sales is around 11,000. The sources also add that post-COVID-19, with restrictions easing, the company has substantially grown its presence in India. Currently, Renault holds a market share of 3.2 per cent in 2020, which is a growth of 0.7 percentage points over last year, wherein Renault's market share was 2.5 per cent.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Big Discounts Of Up To ₹ 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars

Newsbeep

Toyota India

Toyota India's retail sales during Dhanteras increased by 12 per cent in 2020 as compared to the last year. Over the last few months, the Japanese carmaker has witnessed a gradual yet steady recovery, and the carmaker has attributed this demand increase to a few factors like festive offers, pent-up orders and festive demand.

Also Read: Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season​

u1af8fmo

Toyota India's retail sales during Dhanteras increased by 12 per cent in 2020 as compared to the last year

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President- Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motors said in a statement, "If we talk about TKM sales & customer orders this festive season, there has been a 10 to 13 per cent increase in order taking this year on Dhanteras when compared to the same period last year. Dhanteras in 2020 has been celebrated over two days in various parts of the country and hence in terms of retail sales (dealer's sale to customers) also, we have witnessed a 12 per cent growth when compared to Dhanteras in 2019. We are hoping that sales in November will be more bullish when compared to October."

Mercedes-Benz India

In the luxury car segment, Mercedes-Benz India too witnessed substantial demand this festive season. The company delivered over 300 cars across India on the day of Dhanteras and said that the demand this year was at par with last year.

2e319r6o

Mercedes-Benz India delivered over 300 cars across India on the day of Dhanteras 2020

Commenting on the company's festive performance, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, "This year's festive season has contributed actively to the recovery in sales which we have been witnessing since Q3. The Dhanteras demand this year has been at similar levels to that of last year, with over 300 cars delivered. This is a very encouraging development for us, as this achievement becomes even more pronounced in the backdrop of the pandemic induced market challenges, that resulted in sales loss for a quarter and also resulting in the non-availability of some of the volume drivers."

