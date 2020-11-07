Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced rolling out a range of new finance schemes for the month of November. With Diwali around the corner, the company says that it wants to ease the pressure on its customers who are planning to buy a new car this festive season. The schemes include several special benefits along with buy-back offers and low and flexible EMI options. As part of the festive deals, the company is offering an assured buyback offer of 55 per cent on the Yaris and Glanza.

Additionally, Toyota India is also offering other schemes like - reduced EMI scheme for the first 6 months across all Toyota models, while another offer includes an EMI Holiday option of 3 months for all Toyota Customers. The company says that these schemes will help to keep its customer's financial planning stable on account of the festive season.

The company is offering an assured buyback offer of 55 per cent on the Toyota Yaris and Glanza

Commenting on the new finance schemes, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with an assured peace of mind. Another such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the 'Leave Travel Scheme' as announced by the Government of India."

