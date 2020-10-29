Toyota To Provide Authorised Service At 87 New Locations In India

To cater to the increasing number of its customers in smaller cities and towns , Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the expansion of its service network with the launch of multiple PRO Service centres. The PRO service centres are coming up in cities and towns, which did not have Toyota service centres till now. These facilities are equipped to service any Toyota cars for all kinds of service - free service, regular paid periodic maintenance, minor general repairs and minor body and paint repairs as per Toyota standards.

PRO Service workshop owners are free to service non-Toyota cars too.

New PRO Service centres are now operational in Narnaul (Haryana), Nagaur (Rajasthan), Jorhat (Assam), Kharagpur and Asansol (West Bengal), Morbi, Patan and Palanpur (Gujarat) and company will reach 80 more locations by end of the year. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “With the launch of the PRO Service centres, our customers can get their cars serviced in their own city or town and avoid traveling to bigger cities nearby for the same. We have carefully selected the new locations - looking at cities and towns that have seen a rise in Toyota car owners. The service network expansion is primarily aimed at customer convenience in line with Toyota's customer-first philosophy."

According to the company, PRO Service workshop owners are free to service non-Toyota cars too. To ensure they meet Toyota's global standards of service, they will have direct parts supply besides technical and operational support from TKM. They will work in close collaboration with nearby Toyota dealers to ensure all the stakeholders - PRO Service workshop owners, dealers and customers benefit from the model.

