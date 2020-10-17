New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year

Toyota has officially unveiled the new Innova facelift in the Indonesian market, which comes in two versions - Kijang Innova and Venturer. The MPV is likely to arrive at the Indian shores by next year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta MPV will be launched in India next year expand View Photos
The updated Toyota Innova Crysta MPV will be launched in India next year

Highlights

  • 2021 Toyota Innova is offered in two options - Kijang Innova and Venturer
  • The Innova Venturer MPV gets black treatment giving a sporty appeal
  • Both the options get a 6-seater configuration with captain seats

Toyota, the Japanese carmaker has revealed the facelifted version of the Innova Crysta for the Indonesian market. The new Indonesia-spec Innova now comes with an updated exterior and interiors, which looks more appealing and feature-loaded than the outgoing model. In Indonesia, the carmaker offers the MPV in two versions - Innova and Venturer, while the same model retails in India as Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport. Ahead of its debut, brochure images of the MPV emerged online revealing important specification and feature details.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked

68t2op7

The Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift comes in two versions - Kijang Innova and Venturer

The facelifted Innova MPV will retail in both Kijang Innova and sporty Venturer iterations in the Indonesian market. While the regular Kijang Innova model gets a trapezoidal chrome grille up front, the Venturer iteration sports a piano black grille. Moreover, the Kijang Innova is fitted with two-toned 16-inch alloys whereas the Venturer gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels. The MPV also gets sharper LED projectors headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, faux skid plate, new fog lamps, black tailgate garnish and more. However, the taillight design of the MPV remains unchanged.

On the inside, both the models come with all-black interior with subtle changes with the wooden-like finish has been dropped from the dashboard. The MPV gets a 6-seater configuration with captain seats in the middle. For features, the car is loaded with ambient lighting, 9-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rear-seat entertainment unit, air purifier, rear-view camera, dual airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, side airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and more. It also comes with an integrated air purifier for improving the cabin air quality.

i2vtcim

The new Toyota Innova MPV gets luxurious cabin with new black evaporated leatherette seats

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin​

0 Comments

Mechanically, the Toyota Innova MPV comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre dual VVT-i unit that makes 137 bhp at 5600 rpm and 183.3 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, is a 2.4-litre VNT unit capable of making 148 bhp, and offers in two different torque outputs 343 Nm and 360 Nm depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model is expected to get the same mechanical setup. -These variants also come The car is expected to hit our shores in 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year
Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail
Audi Q2: Variants Explained In Detail
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Audi And FAW Establish New Company To Produce Electric Vehicles In China
Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal
Volkswagen Raises Navistar Bid To $44.50 Per Share To Clinch Trucks Deal
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
McLaren Reveals The Elva Gulf Theme At Goodwood SpeedWeek
Uber Seeking Options Including Partial Sale For Uber Elevate: Axios
Uber Seeking Options Including Partial Sale For Uber Elevate: Axios
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted With New Alloy Wheels
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control
2021 BMW R 1250 RT Revealed With Radar Cruise Control
Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program
Royal Enfield Announces Phase 2 Of 'Build Train Race' Program
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
KTM Teases New Adventure Model; To Be Revealed On October 19, 2020
Kawasaki Hybrid Motorcycle Patent With Boost Button
Kawasaki Hybrid Motorcycle Patent With Boost Button
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results As Demand Rebounds
Daimler Posts Forecast-Beating Results As Demand Rebounds
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
2020 Hero Super Splendor 125 BS6 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 67,300
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
31,8859% / 5 yrs
Fullsize/Premium MPV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
10.8 - 15.1 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Comparison Review
09:56
Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 17-Oct-18 10:00 AM IST
Nissan Kicks, Marazzo vs Innova Crysta, Diwali Discounts
23:19
Nissan Kicks, Marazzo vs Innova Crysta, Diwali Discounts
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 03-Nov-18 09:30 PM IST
Which Car Should I Buy? - Toyota Innova Crysta vs Mahindra Marazzo
10:57
Which Car Should I Buy? - Toyota Innova Crysta vs Mahindra Marazzo
  • Which Car Should I Buy?
  • 15-Oct-18 11:00 AM IST
Tata Hexa Vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Comparison Review
05:07
Tata Hexa Vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Sep-17 07:55 PM IST
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport First Look
02:01
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-May-17 03:23 PM IST
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Renault Lodgy: Comparison Review Video
01:33
Toyota Innova Crysta vs Renault Lodgy: Comparison Review Video
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jun-16 01:00 PM IST
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Newly Launched Toyota Innova Crysta Goes Head to Head Against Renault Lodgy
09:00
CNB Bazaar Buzz: Newly Launched Toyota Innova Crysta Goes Head to Head Against Renault Lodgy
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 12-May-16 08:30 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz C250 CDI, Toyota Innova Crysta vs Renault Lodgy
18:40
Mercedes-Benz C250 CDI, Toyota Innova Crysta vs Renault Lodgy
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 12-May-16 08:30 PM IST
Toyota Innova Crysta, Triumph Street Twin & Volkswagen Tiguan
19:07
Toyota Innova Crysta, Triumph Street Twin & Volkswagen Tiguan
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-May-16 08:30 PM IST
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Frot Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Side
Garnet Red
Garnet Red
Toyota Innova Crysta Black Rear Door
Toyota Innova Crysta Black Rear Door
Toyota Innova Crysta Smoke Chrome
Toyota Innova Crysta Smoke Chrome
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Profile
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Profile
Super White
Super White
Silver Matellic
Silver Matellic
Gray
Gray
Pearl White
Pearl White
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Profile
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Profile
Toyota Innova Crysta Sophisticated Alloy Wheel
Toyota Innova Crysta Sophisticated Alloy Wheel
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Front Side
Toyota Innova Crysta Chrome Door Housing
Toyota Innova Crysta Chrome Door Housing
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Moulding Chrome
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Moulding Chrome
Toyota Innova Crysta Shark Fin Antenna And Integrated Rear Spoiler
Toyota Innova Crysta Shark Fin Antenna And Integrated Rear Spoiler
Toyota Innova Crysta Automatic Led Projector Headlamps
Toyota Innova Crysta Automatic Led Projector Headlamps
Toyota Innova Crysta Back Door Easy Closer
Toyota Innova Crysta Back Door Easy Closer
Toyota Innova Crysta Lower Grille Garnish
Toyota Innova Crysta Lower Grille Garnish
Toyota Innova Crysta Welcome Lamps
Toyota Innova Crysta Welcome Lamps
Toyota Innova Crysta Tail Lamp Chrome Garnish Back Door Garnish
Toyota Innova Crysta Tail Lamp Chrome Garnish Back Door Garnish
Toyota Innova Crysta Chrome Window Lining
Toyota Innova Crysta Chrome Window Lining
Toyota Innova Crysta Roof Ornament
Toyota Innova Crysta Roof Ornament
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Visor With Chrome
Toyota Innova Crysta Side Visor With Chrome
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Bumper
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Bumper
Toyota Innova Crysta Electrically Adjustable And Retracting Chrome Finished Orvm
Toyota Innova Crysta Electrically Adjustable And Retracting Chrome Finished Orvm
Toyota Innova Crysta Elegant New Grille
Toyota Innova Crysta Elegant New Grille
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Bike Protector
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Bike Protector
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Profile
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Profile
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Unique Inverted Lights
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Unique Inverted Lights
Grade Bronze
Grade Bronze
Toyota Innova Crysta Look
Toyota Innova Crysta Look
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Interiors
Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport Interiors
Toyota Innova Crysta Premium Design Smart Entry Key
Toyota Innova Crysta Premium Design Smart Entry Key
Toyota Innova Crysta Start Stop Button
Toyota Innova Crysta Start Stop Button
Toyota Innova Crysta Premium Leather Seats
Toyota Innova Crysta Premium Leather Seats
Toyota Innova Crysta 3 Dimensional Combination Meter With Large Tft Mid
Toyota Innova Crysta 3 Dimensional Combination Meter With Large Tft Mid
Toyota Innova Crysta Interior
Toyota Innova Crysta Interior
Toyota Innova Crysta One Touch Tumble Second Row Seat
Toyota Innova Crysta One Touch Tumble Second Row Seat
Toyota Innova Crysta Powerful New Diesel Engine
Toyota Innova Crysta Powerful New Diesel Engine
Toyota Innova Crysta 6 Super Ect With Sequential Shift
Toyota Innova Crysta 6 Super Ect With Sequential Shift
Toyota Innova Crysta Wood Finish Interior Panels
Toyota Innova Crysta Wood Finish Interior Panels
Toyota Innova Crysta Upper Glove Box With Cooling
Toyota Innova Crysta Upper Glove Box With Cooling
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Ac Auto Cooler With Digital Display
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Ac Auto Cooler With Digital Display
Toyota Innova Crysta Smart Phone Holder With Usb Port Aux In
Toyota Innova Crysta Smart Phone Holder With Usb Port Aux In
Toyota Innova Crysta Foldable Seatback Table With Cup Holder
Toyota Innova Crysta Foldable Seatback Table With Cup Holder
Toyota Innova Crysta Improved Suspension With Pitch Bounce Control
Toyota Innova Crysta Improved Suspension With Pitch Bounce Control
Toyota Innova Crysta Ambient Illumination
Toyota Innova Crysta Ambient Illumination
Toyota Innova Crysta Anti Lock Braking System
Toyota Innova Crysta Anti Lock Braking System
Toyota Innova Crysta Easy Slide Front Passenger Seat
Toyota Innova Crysta Easy Slide Front Passenger Seat
Toyota Innova Crysta Unique Red Wood
Toyota Innova Crysta Unique Red Wood
Toyota Innova Crysta Engine
Toyota Innova Crysta Engine
Toyota Innova Crysta Wheels
Toyota Innova Crysta Wheels
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Seats
Toyota Innova Crysta Rear Seats
Toyota Innova Crysta Audio System
Toyota Innova Crysta Audio System
Toyota Innova Crysta Seats
Toyota Innova Crysta Seats
Toyota Innova Crysta Gear
Toyota Innova Crysta Gear
Toyota Innova Crysta Dashboard
Toyota Innova Crysta Dashboard
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Triumph Trident Unveil Details Revealed
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities