2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Next Year

Toyota, the Japanese carmaker has revealed the facelifted version of the Innova Crysta for the Indonesian market. The new Indonesia-spec Innova now comes with an updated exterior and interiors, which looks more appealing and feature-loaded than the outgoing model. In Indonesia, the carmaker offers the MPV in two versions - Innova and Venturer, while the same model retails in India as Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport. Ahead of its debut, brochure images of the MPV emerged online revealing important specification and feature details.

Also Read: Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked

The Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift comes in two versions - Kijang Innova and Venturer

The facelifted Innova MPV will retail in both Kijang Innova and sporty Venturer iterations in the Indonesian market. While the regular Kijang Innova model gets a trapezoidal chrome grille up front, the Venturer iteration sports a piano black grille. Moreover, the Kijang Innova is fitted with two-toned 16-inch alloys whereas the Venturer gets bigger 17-inch alloy wheels. The MPV also gets sharper LED projectors headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, faux skid plate, new fog lamps, black tailgate garnish and more. However, the taillight design of the MPV remains unchanged.

On the inside, both the models come with all-black interior with subtle changes with the wooden-like finish has been dropped from the dashboard. The MPV gets a 6-seater configuration with captain seats in the middle. For features, the car is loaded with ambient lighting, 9-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, rear-seat entertainment unit, air purifier, rear-view camera, dual airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, side airbags, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and more. It also comes with an integrated air purifier for improving the cabin air quality.

The new Toyota Innova MPV gets luxurious cabin with new black evaporated leatherette seats

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin​

Mechanically, the Toyota Innova MPV comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is a 2.0-litre dual VVT-i unit that makes 137 bhp at 5600 rpm and 183.3 Nm of peak torque. The oil burner, on the other hand, is a 2.4-litre VNT unit capable of making 148 bhp, and offers in two different torque outputs 343 Nm and 360 Nm depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model is expected to get the same mechanical setup. -These variants also come The car is expected to hit our shores in 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.