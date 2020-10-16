New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has despatched the first batch of Urban Cruiser subcompact SUVs to customers across India. The Urban Cruiser was launched about a month ago and the company says it has received good response from the customers.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
Prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser begin at Rs. 8.40 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom) expand View Photos
Prices of the Toyota Urban Cruiser begin at Rs. 8.40 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • It gets the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine as the Brezza
  • It goes up against Brezza, Venue, Nexon, XUV300 and the Sonet

Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced the despatch of the first batch of its Urban Cruiser subcompact SUVs. The cars will be delivered to the customers ahead of the festive season. Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser about a month ago and the company says it has received a favourable response from customers. The prices start from ₹ 8.40 lakh and go up to ₹ 11.30 lakh for the top-spec variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. There are three trims on sale which are mid, high and premium and all of them get manual and automatic variants. It is the second model coming from the Suzuki-Toyota partnership and is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

du387kno

(The Toyota Urban Cruiser is based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza)

Commenting on the announcement, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "We are extremely thrilled to announce that TKM has dispatched the first set of the Urban Cruiser even before the commencement of the festive season, as promised during the launch. It is our absolute honour and pleasure to receive such a promising response from our customers, towards the Urban Cruiser. With a customer-first approach and a dedicated passion to fulfil the aspirations of customers, we will continue to focus on timely introduction of new products, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is yet another such effort to gratify the evolving customer needs."

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Rivals: Price Comparison

kt0u64og

(The Urban Cruiser too gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm)

0 Comments

The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza in the same state of tune, belting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. There is a five-speed manual transmission, which is standard while the four-speed torque converter unit is optional. Similar to the Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser is a petrol only model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Tests Positive For COVID-19
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
Auto Sales September 2020: Auto Industry Records Double-Digit Growth In Q2
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
2020 Land Rover Defender: Five Things You Need To Know
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
Hero Pleasure+ Platinum Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 60,950
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
F1: Pierre Gasly May Be Heading To Join Alonso At Renault In 2021
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Despatches Begin
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours
Bajaj Pulsar NS, RS Models Introduced In New Colours
2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 
2021 Tesla Model 3 Announced; Gets Better Range 
Zero SR/S Deus Ex-Machina Custom Electric Sportbike Revealed
Zero SR/S Deus Ex-Machina Custom Electric Sportbike Revealed
Tesla Model S Price Drops To $69,420; Will Take On Lucid Air
Tesla Model S Price Drops To $69,420; Will Take On Lucid Air
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
Volkswagen Polo And Vento Red & White Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 9.19 Lakh
General Motors To Operate Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs In California
General Motors To Operate Autonomous Chevrolet Bolt EVs In California
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Yamaha Launches Bluetooth Connectivity For Motorcycles
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Renault Amps Up EV Portfolio With Affordable Megane eVision And Dacia Spring Electric
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Former Takata Plant Shipped 9 Million Seat Belts In Japan With Inaccurate Data - Nikkei
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
Studds Launches New Urban Super Helmet In India
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Audi Q2 India Launch: Price Expectation
Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
17,4379% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Automatic , Manual
17 - 18.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 05:49 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM IST
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM IST
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Grill
Toyota Urban Cruiser Grill
Toyota Urban Cruiser Rain Sensing Wipers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Rain Sensing Wipers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Auto Ac
Toyota Urban Cruiser Auto Ac
Toyota Urban Cruiser Cruise Control
Toyota Urban Cruiser Cruise Control
Toyota Urban Cruiser Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
Toyota Urban Cruiser Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
Toyota Urban Cruiser Gear Box
Toyota Urban Cruiser Gear Box
Toyota Urban Cruiser Seating Space
Toyota Urban Cruiser Seating Space
Toyota Urban Cruiser Start And Stop Button
Toyota Urban Cruiser Start And Stop Button
Toyota Urban New Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio With Android Auto Apple Carplay
Toyota Urban New Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio With Android Auto Apple Carplay
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
2020 Volkswagen Vento Automatic Review
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi Q2 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.99 Lakh And Go Up To Rs. 48.89 Lakh
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Audi S5 Sportback Teased; To Be Launched This Year
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
Toyota Mirai To Be The Next Official Popemobile
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities