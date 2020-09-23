Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Price Comparison

Toyota India has finally entered the highly competitive subcompact SUV space with the launch of the new Urban Cruiser. It's the new entry point into the company's coveted SUV family. That said, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. However, along with its counterpart from Maruti Suzuki, the Urban Cruiser will also have to compete with a range of popular SUVs in the sub-4 metre segment, like the newly launched Kia Sonet, the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. And here's where it stands against them in terms of pricing.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser comes in three variants - Mid, High, Premium and is priced from ₹ 8.40 lakh to ₹ 11.30 lakh

Now, like the Vitara Brezza, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser is also a petrol-only SUV, so for this comparison, we'll only be taking the petrol version of all the SUVs into consideration. Starting with the newbie, the Urban Cruiser is priced from ₹ 8.40 lakh to ₹ 11.30 lakh. In comparison, the Vitara Brezza is priced from ₹ 7.34 lakh to ₹ 11.15 lakh, however, you have to consider the fact that Urban Cruiser's Mid, High and Premium trims are equivalent to the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ variants. So, compared to the Vitara Brezza VXI variant, the Urban Cruiser's base price is just ₹ 5,000 more expensive, but its top-spec Premium trim is ₹ 15,000 more expensive than the ZXI variant of Vitara Brezza. (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: What's Different?

Compared to the Urban Cruiser the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is slightly cheaper

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Rivals - Price Comparison (Petrol)

Model (Petrol) Price Toyota Urban Cruiser ₹ 8.40 lakh to ₹ 11.30 lakh Kia Sonet ₹ 6.71 lakh to ₹ 11.99 lakh Hyundai Venue ₹ 6.75 lakh to ₹ 11.63 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ₹ 7.34 lakh to ₹ 11.15 lakh Tata Nexon ₹ 6.99 lakh to ₹ 11.34 lakh Mahindra XUV300 ₹ 7.95 lakh to ₹ 11.12 lakh Ford EcoSport ₹ 8.17 lakh to ₹ 11.56 lakh

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants Explained In Detail

The Kia Sonet's HTK+ veriant, with the 1.2-litre petrol engine, is priced at ₹ 8.45 lakh, only ₹ 5000 more expensive than the Urban Cruiser

As for the Kia Sonet, with a base price of ₹ 6.71 lakh, it's almost ₹ 1.7 lakh cheaper than the Urban Cruiser. But the more apt trim to compare would start from HTK+, which is, for the 1.2-litre petrol engine, is priced at ₹ 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), just ₹ 5000 more expensive, but it also gets slightly better features. The top-spec GTX+ trim, however, is just ₹ 69,000 more expensive than the Urban Cruiser, but for that premium, the Sonet offers way more features. And same goes for the top-spec petrol variant of the Hyundai Venue, which is just ₹ 33,000 more expensive but offers better value than the urban Cruiser on paper. Also, while the base trim of the Venue is almost ₹ 1.7 lakh cheaper than the Urban Cruiser, its S+ trim, which starts at ₹ 8.37 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), is a more apt comparison to the latter's Mid variant, making the Venue ₹ 3,000 cheaper.

The S+ trim of the Venue, which starts at ₹ 8.37 lakh, is a more apt comparison to the Urban Cruiser's Mid variant, and it's ₹ 3,000 cheaper

Also Read: Toyota Appoints Ayushmann Khurrana As Brand Ambassador For The All-New Urban Cruiser

As for the Tata Nexon, its base variant is ₹ 1.4 lakh cheaper compared to the base trim of Urban Cruiser, but its XM variant, priced at ₹ 7.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), would be a more apt rival to the latter's Mid trim, and it's still ₹ 55,000 cheaper. The Nexon petrol's top-end variant, however, is about ₹ 4,000 more expensive than the Urban Cruiser's top-spec model.

The Nexon petrol's top-end variant is about ₹ 4,000 more expensive than the Urban Cruiser's top-spec model

Now, compared to the Ford EcoSport's base trim, the Toyota Urban Cruiser is ₹ 23,000 more expensive. But compared to the former's Trend trim, which is priced at ₹ 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the Urban Cruiser is ₹ 58,000 cheaper. On the other hand, the top-spec Urban Cruiser is ₹ 26,000 cheaper than the top-spec EcoSport petrol.

The top-spec Toyota Urban Cruiser is ₹ 26,000 cheaper than the top-spec Ford EcoSport petrol.

As for the Mahindra XUV300, the base variant of the SUV is ₹ 45,000 cheaper than the Urban Cruiser, but it's mid-spec W6 variant, priced at ₹ 8.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) is about ₹ 58,000 more expensive. The XUV300's top-spec variant, on the other hand, is ₹ 28,000 cheaper than the Premium variant of the Urban Cruiser. However, among these the XUV300 is the only one that does not come with an automatic petrol option, so compared to the top-spec Premium MT variant of the Urban Cruiser, which is priced at ₹ 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the XUV300's top-spec trim is ₹ 1.5 lakh more expensive.

Among all these SUVs the Mahindra XUV300 is the only one that does not come with an automatic petrol option

Now, in our earlier reports, we have already established that both the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are currently the most feature-rich offerings in the subcompact segment, and offer more value compared to the others, at least on paper. Compared to Vitara Brezza, the difference in price is marginal, plus the Urban Cruiser gets the same features, but, Toyota is offering a better maintenance package, so between these two alone, the latter offers better value. However, compared to the EcoSport, Nexon and XUV300, the Urban Cruiser offers more value in term of pricing, but the other SUVs come with better features and specs. However, we'll test these SUVs in rear world conditions to tell you which is the best subcompact SUV, so keep watching this space.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.