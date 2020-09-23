Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants Explained In Detail

Toyota India has officially announced the prices for its first subcompact SUV - Urban Cruiser - in the Indian market. Launched at a starting price of ₹ 8.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the SUV comes with a single petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission on all variants. The Japanese carmaker will be initiating deliveries for its smallest SUV from next month onwards in India. Based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, it is the second model to come out from the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota after the Glanza premium hatchback. Unlike the Vitara Brezza, the Urban Cruiser will be offered in three trims - mid, high and premium. Here's a list of all the features you get in each variant of the new Urban Cruiser.

The features like auto rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps are limited to top-end premium variants only

Urban Cruiser Mid:

The entry-level Urban Cruiser gets features like dual chamber LED projector headlamps with chrome accents, dual function LED DRL & turn-indicator in headlamps, split LED rear combination lamps, rear spoiler with LED high-mount stop lamp, two-slat wedge-cut front grille with chrome & grey finish, body-colour bumper & door handles, black roof rails, and more. The cabin comes with dual-tone interior with premium dark brown fabric upholstery, steering mounted controls, multi-information display with trip meter & clock, chrome gearshift knob ornament, front & rear power windows and more. The base variant also comes with smart entry with engine push start/stop button, electronic power steering with tilt function, rear seat flip & fold function, remote keyless entry, ORVM electric adjust & electric retract, among others. For safety, the SUV offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors with infographic display, central locking, and pedal release system. The Mid MT variant is priced at ₹ 8.40 lakh while the Mid AT costs ₹ 9.80 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

Urban Cruiser High:

The High MT variant will retail at ₹ 9.15 lakh whereas the High AT variant costs ₹ 10.65 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). In High pack, the SUV additionally comes with black coloured alloys, a 7-inch Smart PlayCast Touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility and smartphone-based navigation, steering mounted control for Bluetooth & cruise control, voice command, chrome inside door handles, rear centre armrest with cup holder, luggage room lamp with accessory socket, piano black IP centre garnish, premium silver inside door ornament, piano black side louver, chrome accents in steering wheel, outside temperature display, cruise control, driver seat height adjust, 60:40 split rear seats, overhead console storage & sunglass holder, rear wiper & washer and more.

The SUV gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is offered on the High and Premium variants only

Urban Cruiser Premium:

In addition to the features of the High trim, the Premium variant of the Urban Cruiser is loaded with front LED fog lamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, optional dual-tone exterior, reverse parking camera with display in audio, auto headlamps on / off, adjustable shoulder anchor for front seat belt, front centre sliding armrest with storage, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto rain-sensing wipers and more. The price of the premium variant starts at ₹ 9.80 lakh for the manual version and goes up to ₹ 11.30 lakh for the automatic version (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series BS6-compliant petrol unit, which is also offered on Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza. The petrol mill develops 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. There's also an optional a 4-speed torque converter unit on offer.

