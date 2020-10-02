New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched in India in three variants- Mid, High and Premium. All trims will get both manual and automatic gearbox options.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Highlights

  • The Toyota Urban Cruiser is Toyota's latest subcompact SUV in India.
  • It is essentially a re-badged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza subcompact SUV.
  • It gets an updated front end which looks more imposing.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with an updated face. It's been launched in India in three variants- Mid, High and Premium with both manual and automatic gearbox while the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered in four variants- LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The automatic is offered only with the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims. So the Urban Cruiser doesn't get the base variant. Here's everything you need to know about the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

0 Comments

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Rivals: Price Comparison

  1. It gets a new face. Almost all changes on the outside of the Toyota Urban Cruiser are centred on its face. There's a new and bigger twin horizontal slat grille and a tweaked front bumper which make it look more imposing.
    cfmdvh9o

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets an updated face.

  2. Other elements like the fog lamps and headlights along with DRLs among others are exactly what we get on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift.
  3. The Profile and rear of the Urban Cruiser too remain similar to the Vitara Brezza, save for the 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels which look slightly different.
    lvjhisvo

    On the inside it's identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

  4. On the inside, the difference is merely limited to just the Toyota logo. The Urban Cruiser remains identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and has similar features.
  5. The cabin too is finished in all black with silver inserts on the dashboard and doors, while the seats are draped in brown fabric.
  6. So the updated 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system has made way in the Urban Cruiser as well.
  7. The Urban Cruiser also gets the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza in the same state of tune, belting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Just like the Vitara Brezza, the five-speed manual transmission will be standard while the four-speed torque converter unit will be optional.
  8. Even the Urban Cruiser is a petrol only model and Toyota has not confirmed introducing its own diesel engine on the Urban Cruiser yet.
    32qi07ag

    The SmartPlay Studio is called the 'Smart Playcast' in Toyota speak, and packs the same features and connectivity options

  9. Safety features like dual-airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors with rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others is standard even on the Urban Cruiser.
  10. Interestingly, the base variant Urban Cruiser undercuts the base variant of the Vitara Brezza by ₹ 5000 being priced at ₹ 8.30 lakh while the range-topping Premium AT trim of the Urban Cruiser undercuts the top-end ZXI+ AT trim for the Vitara Brezza by ₹ 10,000 being priced at ₹ 11.30 lakh.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report

Volvo Working On A New All-Electric SUV; To Sit Below The XC40: Report
Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021

Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021
New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 

Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS
Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX

Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX
MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh
Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK

Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Is A Honda CRF250L Africa Twin Coming?

Is A Honda CRF250L Africa Twin Coming?
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
17,4379% / 5 yrs
Subcompact SUV
Petrol
Automatic , Manual
18.8 Kmpl , 17 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
02:39
Toyota Urban Cruiser First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Sep-20 05:49 PM
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
03:22
Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mercedes-AMG GLE 53, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Sep-20 07:33 PM
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
03:19
Mercedes Price Hike, Toyota Urban Cruiser Launch, Datsun Discounts
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Sep-20 09:41 PM
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
03:09
Toyota Urban Cruiser Interior, Skoda Rapid AT Bookings, Revolt Mumbai
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Aug-20 06:21 PM
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
04:26
BMW 3 GT Shadow Edition, Toyota Urban Cruiser Bookings, Kia Sonet Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Aug-20 07:53 PM
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Alloy Wheels
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Front View
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Grill
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Grill
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Rain Sensing Wipers
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Rain Sensing Wipers
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Auto Ac
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Auto Ac
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Cruise Control
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Cruise Control
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Electrochromic Rearview Mirror
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Gear Box
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Gear Box
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Seating Space
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Seating Space
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Start And Stop Button
Image of Toyota Urban Cruiser Start And Stop Button
Image of Toyota Urban New Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio With Android Auto Apple Carplay
Image of Toyota Urban New Smart Playcast Touchscreen Audio With Android Auto Apple Carplay
Image of Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities