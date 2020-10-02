Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is essentially a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza with an updated face. It's been launched in India in three variants- Mid, High and Premium with both manual and automatic gearbox while the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered in four variants- LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The automatic is offered only with the VXI, ZXI and ZXI+ trims. So the Urban Cruiser doesn't get the base variant. Here's everything you need to know about the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

It gets a new face. Almost all changes on the outside of the Toyota Urban Cruiser are centred on its face. There's a new and bigger twin horizontal slat grille and a tweaked front bumper which make it look more imposing. The Toyota Urban Cruiser gets an updated face. Other elements like the fog lamps and headlights along with DRLs among others are exactly what we get on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift. The Profile and rear of the Urban Cruiser too remain similar to the Vitara Brezza, save for the 16-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels which look slightly different. On the inside it's identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. On the inside, the difference is merely limited to just the Toyota logo. The Urban Cruiser remains identical to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and has similar features. The cabin too is finished in all black with silver inserts on the dashboard and doors, while the seats are draped in brown fabric. So the updated 7.0-inch SmartPlay Studio 2.0 infotainment system has made way in the Urban Cruiser as well. The Urban Cruiser also gets the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 petrol engine from the Vitara Brezza in the same state of tune, belting out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. Just like the Vitara Brezza, the five-speed manual transmission will be standard while the four-speed torque converter unit will be optional. Even the Urban Cruiser is a petrol only model and Toyota has not confirmed introducing its own diesel engine on the Urban Cruiser yet. The SmartPlay Studio is called the 'Smart Playcast' in Toyota speak, and packs the same features and connectivity options Safety features like dual-airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), rear parking sensors with rear view camera and ISOFIX child seat mounts among others is standard even on the Urban Cruiser. Interestingly, the base variant Urban Cruiser undercuts the base variant of the Vitara Brezza by ₹ 5000 being priced at ₹ 8.30 lakh while the range-topping Premium AT trim of the Urban Cruiser undercuts the top-end ZXI+ AT trim for the Vitara Brezza by ₹ 10,000 being priced at ₹ 11.30 lakh.

