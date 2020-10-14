Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift Brochure leaked

The facelifted Toyota Innova models will get updated styling and a host of new features

Brochure images of the upcoming 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta models have been leaked online, and judging by what we see here, these are of the Indonesia-spec models. In India, Toyota offers the MPV in two options - Innova Crysta and Innova Crysta Touring Sport, whereas, the same models are sold as just Innova and Venturer in Indonesia. Having said that, like the existing model, the upcoming, facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta range will also remain similar to the Indonesia-spec MPVs, and we might get to see most of these features come to our shores when the company launches the car in India.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport or Toyota Venturer will come with sportier styling, new alloys and new grille

The brochure reveals that the updated Toyota Innova (Crysta) will come with a new trapezoidal grille with back horizontal slats and thick chrome surrounds. The headlamps have become sharper and come with LED projectors and integrated LED DRLs. The MPV also comes with a new bumper with a faux skid plate and new fog lamp housings. The brochure also reveals new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, and new black tailgate garnish around the number plate housing, while the taillights remain unchanged. The Touring Sport version or Venturer will come with similar features but in black treatment, including a sporty black bumper spoiler package, LED fog lamps, larger 17-inch alloys, and a larger, black roof spoiler.

The Touring Sport version or Venturer gets larger 17-inch alloys, and a larger, black roof spoiler.

Inside, the Innova and Venturer models will come with similar dark interior with minor changes in trim choices. Both are shows in 6-seater configuration, whole the Venturer (Touring Sport) version gets premium faux leather upholstery. The features include - air purifier, ambient lighting, captain seats, a 9-inch touchscreen head unit, and rear-seat entertainment unit. Safety features include a rear-view camera, dual airbags, curtain airbags, knee airbags, and side airbags. It also gets vehicle stability control, and hill start assist.

The facelifted Toyota Innova Crysta will continue to get the BS6 compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines in India

Currently, the Toyota Innova Crysta and Touring Sport models are powered by the same BS6 compliant 2.7-litre petrol and 2.4-litre diesel engines. The former is tuned to make 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner churns out 148 bhp, and offers in two different torque outputs 343 Nm and 360 Nm depending on the variant. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec model will continue to come with this same setup.

Source: TeamBHP

