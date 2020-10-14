New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

ASEAN NCAP has affirmed in its report that the Fortuner has the same occupant protection to the tested Toyota Hilux, as per the technical evidence provided by Toyota.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to go on sale in India during Diwali this year. expand View Photos
The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to go on sale in India during Diwali this year.

Highlights

  • The 2020 Toyota Fortuner is likely to go on sale in India around Diwali.
  • It secured 87.46 points, giving it a 5-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating.
  • The Toyota Fortuner is based on the Toyota Hilux pick-up truck.

The Toyota Fortuner sold in India is essentially a full-size SUV version of the Hilux lifestyle pick-up truck sold in Thailand and other Asian markets. Now ASEAN NCAP has crash tested the Toyota Hilux that bagged five-star crash test ratings and has given the Fortuner same score since it's based on the same SUV and is very similar, being underpinned by the same platform and having the same drivetrain. So both SUVs - Hilux and the Fortuner have scored a full five-star crash rating in the ASEAN NCAP.

Also Read: Toyota Urban Cruiser: All You Need To Know

nrq65vm8

The Toyota Hilux is the pick-up version of the Toyota Fortuner.

ASEAN NCAP has also affirmed in its report that the Fortuner has the same occupant protection to the tested Toyota Hilux, as per the technical evidence provided by Toyota. The upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift has bagged 87.46 points, giving it a 5-star safety rating. It scored 34.03 points out of 36 for adult occupant protection (AOP), 43.38 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP) and 13.00 points out of 18.0 in the safety assist technologies (SATs) category. Result of its frontal impact at 14.53 and side impact at 16.0 are same was the Hilux scored, but the Fortuner gets a higher 3.50 head protection rating as against 2.40 of the Hilux.

Also Read: 2020 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Spotted Testing In India

fpqcsg58

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner gets updated design elements as well.

0 Comments

Toyota is already testing the Fortuner in India and it is expected to go on sale around Diwali this year. The 2020 Toyota Fortuner will continue to come with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. While the former will be the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder motor that makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm torque, the diesel version will get the 2.8-litre engine which now offers more power and torque. Max power has been increased by 25 bhp offering a total of 201 bhp, while the torque output has increased by 50 Nm with the engine developing a peak torque of 500 Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed sequential automatic unit.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Hero Optima HX Now Available With A Discount Of Rs. 14,000
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Rules To Renew International Driving Permits Set To Change
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition: All You Need To Know
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
Passenger Vehicle Sales Sees 34 Per Cent Decline In H1 FY2021: JATO India
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Could Get Level 1 Autonomous Technology
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities
Hero MotoCorp Donates Four Xtreme 200R First Responder Vehicles To Himachal Pradesh Health Authorities
Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President
Akbar Ebrahim Elected As New FMSCI President
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
Part-Transparent Mercedes-Benz EQC Shows Off Transfer Of Electric Power
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Tesla Cuts Prices Of Model S Variant In United States, China
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Audi To Launch New Electric Vehicle Venture With China's FAW
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Hyundai Announces Navratri Car Care Camp For Festive Period
Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future
Tesla May Move To Steer By Wire System In The Future
Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked
Next-Gen Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Teaser Leaked
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Hyundai Santro Gets Two New CNG Variants; Prices Start At Rs. 5.87 Lakh
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Piaggio Rolls Out Festive Season Benefits Worth Rs. 10,000 For Aprilia and Vespa Range
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022
Ather Energy Begins Setting Up Ather Grid Charging Stations Pan India, 6500 Points Planned by 2022
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Hero Glamour Blaze: All You Need To Know
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
Audi Q2 SUV First Drive Review
New Toyota Fortuner

New Toyota Fortuner

Expected Price
₹ 25 - 30 Lakh
Expected Launch
Oct 2020
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner Review
05:34
2nd Gen Toyota Fortuner Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 14-Nov-16 03:13 PM IST
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, TVS XL100 EMI Scheme, VW Das Welt Auto 3.0
02:43
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift, TVS XL100 EMI Scheme, VW Das Welt Auto 3.0
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Jun-20 09:19 PM IST
Toyota Fortuner TRD, TVS Jupiter Grande, Kawasaki Ninja 400
02:47
Toyota Fortuner TRD, TVS Jupiter Grande, Kawasaki Ninja 400
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Sep-19 07:30 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner
09:40
Mahindra Alturas G4 vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Jun-19 11:11 AM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner, BMW GS Experience, 22 KYMCO Scooters
23:22
Mahindra Alturas G4 Vs Ford Endeavour Vs Toyota Fortuner, BMW GS Experience, 22 KYMCO Scooters
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 15-Jun-19 09:30 PM IST
Mahindra Marazzo Launched, Fortuner and Innova Updates, New appointments at Royal Enfield
02:29
Mahindra Marazzo Launched, Fortuner and Innova Updates, New appointments at Royal Enfield
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Sep-18 09:42 PM IST
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Ask SVP And Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour
21:11
Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Ask SVP And Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 23-Feb-17 08:30 PM IST
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
19:08
Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner And Bajaj V12
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 28-Jan-17 08:00 PM IST
First Look: 2nd-Gen Toyota Fortuner
02:29
First Look: 2nd-Gen Toyota Fortuner
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Nov-16 04:00 PM IST
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Updated BS6 Mahindra TUV300 Spotted Up Close
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Tom Cruise Rides A Made-In-India BMW Bike In New Movie
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Exclusive: Honda H'Ness CB 350 Platform Could See More Models Being Developed
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Tom Cruise Shoots Stunt Sequences With The BMW M5 On Mission Impossible 7 Sets
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities