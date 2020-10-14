2020 Toyota Hilux/Fortuner Facelift Score Five-Star Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner facelift is likely to go on sale in India during Diwali this year.

The Toyota Fortuner sold in India is essentially a full-size SUV version of the Hilux lifestyle pick-up truck sold in Thailand and other Asian markets. Now ASEAN NCAP has crash tested the Toyota Hilux that bagged five-star crash test ratings and has given the Fortuner same score since it's based on the same SUV and is very similar, being underpinned by the same platform and having the same drivetrain. So both SUVs - Hilux and the Fortuner have scored a full five-star crash rating in the ASEAN NCAP.

The Toyota Hilux is the pick-up version of the Toyota Fortuner.

ASEAN NCAP has also affirmed in its report that the Fortuner has the same occupant protection to the tested Toyota Hilux, as per the technical evidence provided by Toyota. The upcoming Toyota Fortuner Facelift has bagged 87.46 points, giving it a 5-star safety rating. It scored 34.03 points out of 36 for adult occupant protection (AOP), 43.38 points out of 49 for child occupant protection (COP) and 13.00 points out of 18.0 in the safety assist technologies (SATs) category. Result of its frontal impact at 14.53 and side impact at 16.0 are same was the Hilux scored, but the Fortuner gets a higher 3.50 head protection rating as against 2.40 of the Hilux.

The 2020 Toyota Fortuner gets updated design elements as well.

Toyota is already testing the Fortuner in India and it is expected to go on sale around Diwali this year. The 2020 Toyota Fortuner will continue to come with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engines. While the former will be the 2.7-litre, four-cylinder motor that makes 164 bhp and 245 Nm torque, the diesel version will get the 2.8-litre engine which now offers more power and torque. Max power has been increased by 25 bhp offering a total of 201 bhp, while the torque output has increased by 50 Nm with the engine developing a peak torque of 500 Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed sequential automatic unit.

