2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar

The 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will get comprehensive upgrades on the styling and feature front including a cleaner diesel engine. The off-roader is likely to go on sale around Diwali this year.

The Force Gurkha is expected to be priced between Rs. 9-14 lakh, similar to the new Mahindra Thar

Highlights

  • The new Force Gurkha will retain its rugged and go-anywhere capability
  • The new Gurkha will get an updated and safer frame, more upmarket cabin
  • Power will come from the Mercedes sourced 2.6-litre BS6 diesel engine

The Gurkha is an extremely capable off-roader produced by the Pune-based Force Motors and the automaker is all set to introduce the BS6 version soon. The 2020 Force Gurkha was first unveiled at the Auto Expo earlier this year and the model has now been spotted heading to a dealership, hinting at an imminent launch. An Andhra Pradesh-based dealer shared the image of the new Gurkha on the road sporting all the changes that were on display at the expo. The new Force Gurkha is expected to go on sale around Diwali this year and will be a direct rival to the all-new Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: New Force Gurkha Unveiled

The 2020 Force Gurkha showcased at the Auto Expo promised a more upmarket offering

The 2020 Force Gurkha packs in a host of changes while retaining the boxy design language inspired from the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen. The SUV gets a familiar front profile with the single-slat grille and round headlamps, but the latter now integrates the LED daytime running lights. The bumper design is new while the fenders incorporate turn indicators, true to the original design. The lower section of the SUV runs plenty of new black plastic cladding around the sides for that butch appeal. Other notable changes include the large glasshouse area for the second row that looks good and will give a roomy feel to the cabin.

The boxy silhouette remains the same but the rear glasshouse area has been merged as one big panel that looks nice

The 2020 Force Gurkha spotted also incorporates all the accessories that were showcased at the expo including the snorkel, roof-mounted carrier, 17-inch alloy wheels with off-road tyres, and a windshield guard. The new tailgate comes with a ladder for better access to the roof. While the image does not provide a good look at the cabin, the new Gurkha showcased at the expo promised a dual-tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, power windows, new leatherette upholstered seats, and more. The SUV continues to be underpinned by a ladder-on-frame construction but the platform has been updated to meet the new safetey regulations. The model will also come with dual front airbags and ABS.

The short overhangs from the older model have been retained while the ladder-on-frame chassis has been upgraded to meet new safety norms

Power on the 2020 Force Gurkha will come from the Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine that belongs to the OM616 family. The motor is BS6-compliant and tuned to produce 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The SUV will come with a manual 4x4 as standard.

Also Read: New Mahindra Thar Review; Tested Off-Road Too

The Force Gurkha will retain its go-anywhere capability in the new avatar as well. But this time, it has the more formidable new-generation Mahindra Thar to compete against. The new offering promises not only a better off-roader but a more versatile offering that will take on conventional SUVs as well. That said, the Thar is expected to lose its price advantage as a result of all the changes. This should make things interesting for the purists looking at a no-nonsense climber. Keep watching this space for all the action around these upcoming off-roaders.

Image Source: Saboo Brothers on Facebook

