2020 Renault Duster 1.3-litre Turbo Petrol Launched; Prices Start At 10.49 Lakh

The wait for the powerful version of the Duster is over. The company has launched the 1.3-litre Turbo petrol version of the Duster and prices start at ₹ 10.49 lakh. The Duster Turbo petrol will be available in three variants – RXE, RXS and RXZ. The SUV with the 6-speed manual transmission starts from ₹ 10.49 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 11.99 lakh. There's also the X-Tronic CVT which is made available in two variants – RXS and RXZ and that will be priced from ₹ 12.99 lakh to ₹ 13.59 lakh (all prices ex-showroom India). Renault will also make the Duster available in the 1.5-litre petrol engine and that range starts from ₹ 8.59 lakh going all the way up to ₹ 9.99 lakh.

VARIANT Ex showroom India 1.5L Petrol (MT) RXE ₹ 8.59 lakh RXS ₹ 9.39 lakh RXZ ₹ 9.99 lakh 1.3L Turbo Petrol (MT) RXE ₹ 10.49 lakh RXS ₹ 11.39 lakh RXZ ₹ 11.99,lakh 1.3L Turbo Petrol (CVT) RXS ₹ 12.99 lakh RXZ ₹ 13.59 lakh

Renault India, first showcased the Duster with the turbo petrol engine at the Auto Expo 2020 and now we finally see it being launched in the country. The 1.3-litre engine puts out 153 bhp and there's 254 Nm of torque on offer from 1600 rpm. This makes it one of the most powerful compact SUV in the country. Mind you, this same engine goes under the hood of the BS6 Nissan Kicks, making the same amount of power and hence both the Kicks and the Duster share the podium when it comes to having the most powerful compact SUV.

The 1.3 turbocharged petrol is already offered with the Nissan Kicks but only get the CVT automatic option

The 1.3-litre engine comes with Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) which provides high performance and efficiency, Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) for higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions. According to Renault India, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine returns a fuel economy of 16.5 kmpl in the manual transmission variants and 16.42 kmpl in the CVT version.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations. “The Duster has achieved an iconic status in one of the most dynamic automotive markets. Over the years, adventure enthusiasts and numerous Indian families have established a strong bond with this True SUV. The bold and more powerful Duster will surely inspire more people to join the growing family of adventure seekers and explore new terrains and horizons, as well as enjoy the effortless driving experience,”

Ground clearance continues to be the same at 205 mmm and there's plenty of features on the inside too

We'd already seen the changes in styling on the 1.3-litre turbo petrol Duster at the Auto Expo 2020. We've seen the bold look which is accentuated by crimson red accents on the front grille, tail gate, roof rails & fog lamp cover giving it that sporty appeal. You also see the tri-winged full chrome grille, dual tone body colour front bumper which features muscular skid plates, signature projector headlamps with LED DRLs and of course the all new R17 Forza Diamond Cut alloy wheels which enhance the stance of the SUV. Ground clearance continues to be the same at 205 mmm and there's plenty of features on the inside too.

The new Duster now comes with remote pre-Cooling function which allows the customers to switch on the engine and start the air conditioning even before entering the car with the key fob. The midnight black interiors give the cabin of the Duster a refreshed new look and feel.

The cabin gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity

There's a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide – a system that monitors driving patterns and provides guidelines to improve efficiency. The Renault Duster comes equipped with a fully automatic climate control which adjusts the air flow inside the cabin and ensures the most comfortable temperature. It also comes with the Smart Start/Stop function which automatically switches off the engine when the car is stopped and restarts on driver demand detection.

On the safety front, the Duster is compliant with front, side & pedestrian crash norms, stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across variants. It also comes with reverse parking camera, ESP and Hill-Start Assist. The company is also offering 38 different categories of accessories for the consumers



