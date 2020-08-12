New Cars and Bikes in India
Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent

The Renault Duster 1.3-litre version will be the most powerful turbo petrol SUV in its class packing about 153 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque under the hood. The engine will be paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Renault Duster 1.3 turbo petrol is likely to be offered in the mid and top trims

Highlights

  • The Renault Duster 1.3 will be the most powerful offering in its class
  • The Duster 1.3 will take on the Hyundai Creta & Kia Seltos 1.0 turbo
  • The Renault Duster 1.3 will get a 6-speed and CVT automatic on offer

Renault India has released details about the upcoming Duster 1.3 turbo petrol that will arrive at dealerships shortly. The all-new engine was one of the highlights at the Renault pavilion at this year's Auto Expo, and it replaces the 1.5-litre diesel engine as part of the automaker's petrol-only strategy for India. This is the same engine that was recently introduced on the Nissan Kicks as well and promises quite the punch. In fact, the new Renault Duster 1.3 turbo petrol will be the most powerful offering in its class against the likes of the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta, both of which use a 1.0-litre T-GDi motor.

The 1.3 turbocharged petrol is already offered with the Nissan Kicks but only gets the CVT automatic option

The 1.3-litre petrol engine comes with turbocharger, direct-injection and dual variable valve timing. At the expo, Renault had confirmed the specifications of the motor that has been tuned to belt out 153 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Do note that the Nissan Kicks belts out a similar 153 bhp and 254 Nm of peak torque. The manufacturer has also confirmed that the new engine will be paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT X-Tronic automatic transmission.

The Renault Duster will get the new turbo petrol engine on the mid and top trims, while the lower variants will continue to use the naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that was updated to meet BS6 emission norms and produces 104 bhp and 142 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated only to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The new turbocharged mill also makes more power than the erstwhile 1.5-litre diesel engine on offer that developed 108 bhp and 248 Nm.

0 Comments

Barring the new motor, the Renault Duster 1.3 won't get any massive changes with respect to styling or features. Do expect to see red accents on the grille and tailgate to denote the turbocharged version from the standard trims. The cabin is expected to see red highlights as well on the seat upholstery and the dashboard. The feature list will remain the same and includes the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; automatic climate control, illuminated and cooled glovebox and more. The SUV also comes with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminder and speed alert as standard. Prices for the Duster 1.3 turbo are expected to start around ₹ 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol Engine Details Revealed; Launch Imminent
