2020 Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo: What We know So Far

The Renault Duster Turbo is expected to go on sale in August 2020.

We were pleasantly surprised when Renault introduced two new turbo engines at the Auto Expo 2020. The 1.0-litre, turbo petrol and 1.3-litre turbo petrol made their debut at the biennial motor show and we had anticipated that these will power the upcoming HBC subcompact SUV. That said, Renault pulled another surprise when it confirmed that the 1.3-litre BS6 petrol engine will go under the hood of the Renault Duster compact SUV. The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo is all-set to go on sale next month. Here's everything we know about the Duster 1.3 Turbo so far.

The new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, petrol engine is shared with the Nissan Kicks Turbo which went on sale last month.

The new motor is tuned to churn out 153 bhp and develop 250 Nm of peak torque. So the power figure is up by about 48 bhp now while torque has gone up by a hefty 108 Nm, compared to the older 1.5-litre petrol mill.

The engine will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission, along with an optional CVT automatic transmission. The Renault Duster BS6 gets a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine

This also confirms that the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine will be phased out.

Visually, there are no design updates made to the Duster facelift. But it gets red accents on the grille and side curtains along with a Turbo badge at the rear.

The Duster facelift already came with quite a few upgrades made to its front end with the addition of a new grille flanked by new projector headlamp units with DRLs along with LED tail lamps and beefier bumpers at both ends.

The turbo petrol Duster rides on new 17-inch machined alloy wheels. The inteiror and the features are likley to remain unchanged

In terms of features it will remain identical to the facelifted model being equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a fully automatic climate control, illuminated and cooled glove-box among others.

Safety features will include - ABS with EBD, driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert as standard, along with optional bits like - Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist.

