2021 Auto Shanghai: Great Wall Motors' Beetle Lookalike Ora Punk Cat EV Breaks Cover

The new electric vehicle will be sold via Great Wall's EV arm, Ora, and it has been named Punk Cat

Great Wall Motors' electric vehicle arm, Ora, has finally showcased the company's new VW Beetle lookalike electric car at the 2021 Auto Shanghai, better known as Shanghai Motor Show. Ever since the teaser images of the car surfaced online, we have been waiting for the new EV, and it has finally broken cover. In line with Ora's other electric vehicles - Good Cat, White Cat, and Black Cat - the new retro-themed electric car has been christened Punk Cat. And yes, like the original Beetle, this copycat also comes with a frunk, essentially the main luggage compartment is at the front.

Visually, the new Ora Punk Cat shows an uncanny resemblance to a classic VW Beetle

At the moment, Ora has only revealed that its new Punk Car electric vehicle will be targeted towards women buyers while stressing the point that the body resembles the shape of a carriage. The company has not revealed any kind of specifications of the car like the battery capacity or its range. So, we will have to wait for more information.

The car gets similar rounded edges, flared wheel arches, and the iconic sloping rear section

Visually, there is no denying that if Volkswagen was to build an electric Beetle, this is what it might have looked like. The resemblance is truly uncanny, right from the curved silhouette, clamshell hood, larger round headlamps, and the beefy front bumper in a metallic finish, same as the Beetle from the 1960s. This, however, is a four-door model and the rear design is also slightly different. The metallic green and white paint scheme certainly add to the retro vibe, and so do the flared wheel arches and the small round mirrors.

The old school design of the cabin comes with several modern creature comforts like a large touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear AC vents, power windows

The cabin, on the other hand, appears to be a mix of retro and modern elements. The layout itself is very much like the old school, be it the large steering wheel, or the minimalist design. However, the car also gets all the modern creature comforts like a large touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear AC vents, power windows, soft-touch leather panels, and more.

