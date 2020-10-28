New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jaguar E-Pace Unveiled In Europe

After the XE, XF and F-Pace it has now updated its entry-level luxury SUV- the E-Pace and while the changes are limited to cosmetic and minor design upgrades, they manage to exude a sense of freshness.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
There are no mechanical changes on the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace expand View Photos
There are no mechanical changes on the 2021 Jaguar E-Pace

Highlights

  • Jaguar updates the E-Pace SUV for 2021
  • The SUV gets subtle design updates to the exterior and interior
  • There are no mechanical changes on 2021 Jaguar E-Pace SUV

Jaguar has been refreshing its entire product range globally. After the XE, XF and F-Pace it has now updated its entry-level luxury SUV- the E-Pace and while the changes are limited to cosmetic and minor design upgrades, they manage to exude a sense of freshness. The changes on the outside are rather subtle and it will take a detailed look to figure out what's new. It now gets a bolder mesh grille with a chrome surround along with bigger side ducts that are chrome fringed. However, you won't see these chrome inserts on the optional black package. Then, there are new headlights that sport a double J-blade LED design and they go really well with the overall rounded front end.

Also Read: Jaguar To Use Plastic Waste For Making Interior Trims

0tgo25so

(The E-Pace now gets an updated cabin with new layout for the dashboard)

The updates get really perceptible once you step inside the cabin as the layout too has been slightly revised. There is a new centre consoled and a 11.4-inch curved-glass touchscreen takes centre stage. The new screen stretches much lower now and gives you access to the Jaguar's Pivi Pro infotainment system which features almost everything from Google and Microsoft Outlook to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others. Then the driver gets a new steering wheel with a dual-spoke design at the base. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, but that remains optional. That said, there are also minor updates like the neat Jaguar upholstery tags, sculpted knee contact areas for more comfort, or the optional Clear-Sight rear view mirror tech that uses a wide-angle rear camera to display a high-definition image on the frameless rear view mirror. It is also equipped with features like a new cabin filtration system, updated engine mounts, and revised front-suspension attachment points.

Also Read: Jaguar To Launch Hybrid And Plug-In Hybrid Cars In India

Newsbeep
62ud22s4

(In terms of design, the Jaguar E-Pace stays the same as before, with little updates)

0 Comments

Mechanically, the new Jaguar E-Pace remains unchanged. It gets the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, diesel and petrol powertrains which are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. While the diesel engine is tuned to to put out 161 bhp, the petrol engine belts out 296 bhp. There is also a new is a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that can be had either with a mild hybrid setup or a plug-in hybrid system, making 158 and 305 bhp, respectively. The PHEV gets a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery placed under the boot floor. When fully charged it provides up to 55 km of an all-electric range. The Jaguar E-Pace PHEV can clock triple-digit speeds in 6.1 seconds.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
My Volkswagen Connect App Launched; Brings Connected Tech To VW Cars In India
My Volkswagen Connect App Launched; Brings Connected Tech To VW Cars In India
TVS Introduces Festive Season Offers For Its Scooter Line-Up
TVS Introduces Festive Season Offers For Its Scooter Line-Up
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
Hero MotoCorp To Manufacture & Market Harley-Davidson Bikes In India
2021 Jaguar E-Pace Unveiled In Europe
2021 Jaguar E-Pace Unveiled In Europe
F1: Pierre Gasly Will Continue To Drive For AlphaTauri In 2021 Season
F1: Pierre Gasly Will Continue To Drive For AlphaTauri In 2021 Season
Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Revealed; Top Speed In Access Of 500 Kmph
Bugatti Bolide Track-Only Hypercar Revealed; Top Speed In Access Of 500 Kmph
Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle On Europe Tour Ahead Of 2021 Launch
Harley-Davidson Pan America Motorcycle On Europe Tour Ahead Of 2021 Launch
Harley-Davidson Announces Third Quarter Net Income Of $120 Million
Harley-Davidson Announces Third Quarter Net Income Of $120 Million
Porsche Taycan Launched In Middle East & Africa With Lightshow At Burj Khalifa
Porsche Taycan Launched In Middle East & Africa With Lightshow At Burj Khalifa
Indian Motorcycle Wins King Of The Baggers Race
Indian Motorcycle Wins King Of The Baggers Race
2021 Ducati Models To Be Announced Via Five Online Events
2021 Ducati Models To Be Announced Via Five Online Events
Comma.AI CEO Believes Tesla Should Sell Its Self Driving Chips 
Comma.AI CEO Believes Tesla Should Sell Its Self Driving Chips 
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur
2021 Honda CB1000R Teased; Unveil Date Announced
2021 Honda CB1000R Teased; Unveil Date Announced
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled With New Engine
2021 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled With New Engine
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Under Development; Launch Likely In 2021
New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents
New Rules To Incorporate Ownership Details Of Differently-Abled In Vehicle Registration Documents
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Rapid CNG Spotted Testing In India

Jaguar XJ

Sedan, 14.5 Kmpl
Jaguar XJ
Price Starts
₹ 1.11 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,30,418 9% / 5 yrs

Jaguar XF

Sedan, 13.1 - 19.3 Kmpl
Jaguar XF
Price Starts
₹ 49.58 - 61.41 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,02,920 9% / 5 yrs

Jaguar XE

Sedan, 13.05 - 13.06 Kmpl
Jaguar XE
Price Starts
₹ 44.98 - 46.33 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,371 9% / 5 yrs

Jaguar F-Type

Coupe, 10.85 - 15.3 Kmpl
Jaguar F-Type
Price Starts
₹ 95.12 Lakh - 2.42 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 1,97,453 9% / 5 yrs

Jaguar F-Pace

SUV, 13 - 18 Kmpl
Jaguar F-Pace
Price Starts
₹ 62.99 - 63.17 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,30,757 9% / 5 yrs
In Conversation with Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar
21:50
In Conversation with Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Jun-20 09:24 AM IST
BMW M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe Launch, Bajaj Resumes Production, 2020 Jaguar F- Type
02:59
BMW M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe Launch, Bajaj Resumes Production, 2020 Jaguar F- Type
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-May-20 09:55 PM IST
Launches Of The Week, Jaguar XE Facelift
21:37
Launches Of The Week, Jaguar XE Facelift
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Dec-19 06:17 PM IST
2020 Jaguar XE Facelift Review
07:37
2020 Jaguar XE Facelift Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-Dec-19 02:38 PM IST
2020 Jaguar XE, Tata Altroz Specs, 2020 Triumph Tiger 900
03:35
2020 Jaguar XE, Tata Altroz Specs, 2020 Triumph Tiger 900
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Dec-19 08:10 PM IST
Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift, BS6 Mahindra XUV300
04:03
Jaguar F-Type, Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift, BS6 Mahindra XUV300
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-19 10:00 AM IST
2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift
03:17
2020 Jaguar F-Type Facelift
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-19 08:00 AM IST
2020 Jaguar XE launch, Okinawa Lite Launched, Renault Triber Sales
02:55
2020 Jaguar XE launch, Okinawa Lite Launched, Renault Triber Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 08-Nov-19 10:40 PM IST
BMW 840i sDrive Gran Coupe Review, Jaguar Design Studio
10:15
BMW 840i sDrive Gran Coupe Review, Jaguar Design Studio
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Oct-19 02:40 PM IST
Ian Callum, Director Of Design, Jaguar
05:08
Ian Callum, Director Of Design, Jaguar
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Apr-19 07:29 PM IST
Jaguar Xj Front 3 4th View
Jaguar Xj Front 3 4th View
Jaguar Xj Rear 3 4th View
Jaguar Xj Rear 3 4th View
Jaguar Xj Top View
Jaguar Xj Top View
Jaguar Xf Front 3 4th View
Jaguar Xf Front 3 4th View
Jaguar Xf Rear 3 4th View
Jaguar Xf Rear 3 4th View
Jaguar Xf Side Profile
Jaguar Xf Side Profile
Jaguar Xe Side View
Jaguar Xe Side View
Jaguar Xe Rear View
Jaguar Xe Rear View
Jaguar F Type Headlight
Jaguar F Type Headlight
Jaguar F Type Grill
Jaguar F Type Grill
Jaguar F Type Top Rear View
Jaguar F Type Top Rear View
Jaguar F Pace Front Side View
Jaguar F Pace Front Side View
Jaguar F Pace Side Veiw
Jaguar F Pace Side Veiw
Jaguar F Pace Rear View Side
Jaguar F Pace Rear View Side
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
Online Bookings For High Security Registration Plates In Delhi To Resume On November 1
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
2021 BMW R NineT Range Unveiled
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Indian Motorcycle Reveals 2021 Line-Up For India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
Skoda Karoq Almost Sold Out In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities